25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

#EndSARS: Nwokedi knocks police authorities for not calling…

If you give me N100m it won’t last…

Nigeria’s major problem is existence of fake pastors…

Anambra monarch wants Nigeria restructured immediately to prevent…

FG urged to save thousands of Families Displaced…

Why MASSOB celebrates Ojukwu’s posthumous birthday

For Sen. T. A. Orji, A Long Walk…

I was stubborn to do the work of…

2023: No going back on Igbo Presidency, South…

PGF boss, Lukman, backs Gov. Buni led Caretaker…

Business

Transcorp acquires Afam Power for N105bn

Transcorp Consortium has announced the 100 percent acquisition of the 966MW installed capacity Afam Power Plc and Afam Three Fast Power Limited, at the cost of N105.3 billion.

The deal was sealed over the weekend in Abuja during the signing ceremony between the Federal Government, represented by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Transcorp Consortium represented by the Chairman of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), Mr. Tony Elumelu.

Vice President Osinbajo, said “Today marks a milestone for the country with a return to private sector investment in the power sector. This investment by Transcorp in acquiring ‘Afam Power Plc’ and ‘Afam Three Fast Power’ is the first of many new investments planned in the sector across the value chain. We expect that under Transcorp’s ownership the operational capacity of the facility will be raised to its full capacity.”

The Vice President further stated “We have seen the progress that Transcorp has made with the Ughelli Power Plant in raising the operational capacity significantly, since it acquired the plant in 2013, and we expect nothing less from the Afam acquisitions. We have no doubt that the addition of Transcorp to the Afam community, will come with the forward thinking Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives that Tony and his team are known for. This transaction is a confirmation of the reform trajectory the Administration is leading in the power sector.”

Speaking on Transcorp’s track record, the Director-General of the BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh said “Transcorp Consortium is one of the success stories of Nigeria’s Privatisation Programme. Through its investments in Transcorp Hotels Plc and Transcorp Ughelli Power Limited, the consortium has consistently achieved its performance targets as contained in the respective post-acquisition plans.”

On his part, the Chairman of Transcorp, Tony Elumelu, commended the Federal Government for the role it played in making the acquisition a reality.

“Bringing affordable, dependable power to the Nigerian people is core to Transcorp’s mission. Our significant investments in the power sector are demonstrations of our contribution to the economic transformation that I know Nigeria is capable of. Power remains the single most critical factor for lifting our people out of poverty and job creation for our teaming youth.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Transcorp in the pursuit of its corporate purpose of improving lives and transforming Nigeria. I am honoured to be working with the Federal Government and urge it to continue its policy of creating an enabling environment that sustains the confidence of both local and foreign investors – and delivers the opportunities and aspirations that all Nigerians seek”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Niger Delta: Oil companies’ GMOU more impactful than NDDC – report

Editor

NIMASA ends toxic debts, boosts vessels’ turnaround time

Editor

2020: SEC prioritizes derivatives trading market development

Editor

Cooperate with us to achieve steady power supply, KEDCO MD tells customers

Editor

Suspension of NBET DG illegal – Presidency source

Editor

Customs Service generates N16.1bn revenue at Onne Port

Editor

PTDF interviews 6,000 applicants for overseas scholarships

Editor

Enugu to budget for Int’l Trade fair complex completion in 2021

Editor

Artisanal oil refiners agree to end attacks on crude oil pipelines

Editor

Ministry generates N1.3bn in 9 months

Editor

Domestic flights to resume 21st June -FG

Editor

TUC condemns investigation against AfDB president, Adesina

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More