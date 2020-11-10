32.6 C
Abuja
Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE destroy ISWAP facilities, kill several fighters

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and destroyed some of their structures, including a suspected fuel storage facility, at Tumbun Allura, a terrorists’ logistics hub on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno State.

Major General John Enenche
Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters said in a press release that the “air raid was executed yesterday, 8 November 2020, on the heels of credible Human Intelligence reports as well as aerial surveillance missions which led to the identification of a command post as well as a suspected fuel dump, with large number of jerry cans and barrels concealed in make shift structures within the settlement”.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft, dispatched by the Air Task Force to engage the location, scored accurate hits in the target area resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ fuel dump, which was seen engulfed in flames. Several ISWAP elements were also neutralized as a result of the air strike.”

