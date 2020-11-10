32.6 C
Confusion as INEC Commissioner, Nahuche resigns after Yakubu’s’ hand over

By Ezeocha Nzeh

In what appears like a drama, INEC National Commissioner, Abubakar Nahuche, announced his resignation from the commission, few hours after the Commission’s Chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu temporarily stepped aside, while waiting for the Senate confirmation of his reappointment by the President

Professor Yakubu had in a ceremony yesterday at the commission’s headquarters handed over to AVM, Ahmed Muazu, stressing that it was the decision of the remaining National Commissioners

However it appears that the decision to handover to the retired naval.officer did not bond well with some national commissioners .

Shortly after the handover , INEC National Commissioner and Chairman , Estate, Works and Transport Committee representing North West, Engineer Abubakar Nahuche resigned his appointment in what we understand to be “on personal reasons”

Barrister Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman Information and. Voter Education who announced the resignation said disclosed that “President Mohammadu Buhari has accepted his resignation and thanked him for his services to the nation”.

It was gathered that five of the National commissioner agreed that a particular candidate should receive the batton from the outgone chairman.

The terms of most of the National commissioners are due as another five are expected to bow out on December 7, if the President fails to present their names for another five years

