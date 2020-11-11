32.6 C
51-year-old allegedly rape teenage girl in Kaduna

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, arraigned a trader, Joseph Alhassan, 51, for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

The police charged Alhassan, a resident of Shagari Lowcost Barnawa, Kaduna State with sexual assault.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo said that Alhassan committed the offence on Oct. 28 at his residence.

The prosecutor told the court that Alhassan lured the girl into his apartment and defiled her, NAN reports.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 260 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017.

However, Magistrate Benjamin Hassan, who did not take Alhassan’s plea, ordered the police to return the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Hassan adjourned the case until Nov. 25, for hearing and ordered that he be remanded in a correctional centre.

