Angry mob set suspected motorcycle thief ablaze in Benue

The Benue Police Command, on Wednesday, said a middle-aged man was burnt to death by some angry youths while attempting to snatch a motorcycle in Makurdi.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Makurdi, NAN reports.

Anene, who said the victim was burnt beyond recognition, explained that the motorcyclist overpowered the suspected thief and raised an alarm, prompting youths to rush to the scene, where they set him ablaze.

The police spokesperson, while condemning the act, said the identity of the suspected thief could not be ascertained, as he was burnt beyond recognition.

Also, an eyewitness who spoke to newsmen said the deceased had shot at the motorcyclist who managed to escape the bullet.

According to the eyewitnesses, it was the gunshot that attracted the attention of the youths, most of whom were Okada riders, who gave him a hot chase, caught him on the old Otukpo road, near Hotel Bobec and set him ablaze.