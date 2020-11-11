32.6 C
Education

Buhari reinstates Ogundipe as UniLag’s VC, dissolves council

By Felix Khanoba

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the reinstatement of the suspended Vice Chancellor (VC)) of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

The President, who is the visitor to the University, said the earlier removal of Ogundipe by the governing council did not follow due process.

This was contained in a statement made available to The AUTHORITY on Wednesday in Abuja and signed by Ben Gong, Director of Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Visitor to the University of Lagos has approved the Report of the Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos.

“The highlights of the findings and recommendations approved by Mr. President are as follows: “The removal of Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe as the Vice Chancellor did not follow due process.

“The Vice Chancellor was not granted an opportunity to defend himself on the allegations upon which his removal was based. He should accordingly be re-instated.

“All allegations made against the Vice Chancellor and the management of the University before and after the Constitution of the Special Visitation Panel should be referred to regular Visitation Panel for thorough investigation and necessary recommendations.

“The process adopted by the Council in the appointment of Professor Omololu Soyombo as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University was inconsistent with the provisions of the Law relating to the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor. The Governing Council should be dissolved. ”

“Mr. President after careful review of the report has approved all the recommendations of the Panel. “Accordingly: Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe is hereby reinstated as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

“The Governing Council of the University of Lagos Chaired by Dr. B. O. Babalakin is hereby dissolved.

