News

EFCC to expand its forensic capability

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is to enhance its investigative activities by expanding its forensic capacity.

The acting Chairman of EFCC, Mohammed Umar Abba, who made the disclosure while receiving a delegation from the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC), said the Commission needed to develop the chemical component of its forensic laboratory to improve its capability in investigation of extractive and maritime related fraud.

“We are poised to expand our forensic laboratory, especially the chemical component so that we can improve our maritime investigations,” he said.

Earlier, the managing director of NSPMC, Abbas Umar Masanawa, who led the NSPMC team, commended the excellent relationship between the NSPMC and the EFCC.

He disclosed that the essence of the visit was to congratulate Abba on his appointment as EFCC boss and explore opportunities for expanding the relationship between the two agencies. Describing the relationship as mutually beneficial, Masanawa disclosed that the NSPMC has been involved in the printing of sensitive security documents for the EFCC.

“Like Oliver Twist, we are here to ask for more,” he said; adding that as the printer of the nation’s currencies, the NSPMC is technically equipped to undertake the most sensitive of printing jobs.

He invited the EFCC boss to visit the NSPMC, so as to witness firsthand, the processes involved in currency printing.

While thanking him for the invite, Abba assured the NSPMC of the Commission’s continued patronage in the printing of sensitive security document to check the incidence of forgery.

