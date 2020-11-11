32.6 C
Metro

FCT minister promises support for Nigeria’s fallen heroes

By Daniel Tyokua

The minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has assured the Nigerian legion of the Administration commitment to support the Armed forces proposed business initiative in public transportation and agriculture.

He stated this when the legion decorated him with the emblem of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration by the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Brigadier General Adakole Jones, Akpa (Rtd).

Bello pledged the support of the FCT Administration for the success of the yearly event to celebrate Nigeria’s fallen heroes.

In his words, “I assure you that the Administration will do what it has always done every year, work very closely with your team to ensure that the emblem is rightly distributed among our staff and also the general public and encourage wearing of the emblem. We will work together up till the final climax, by the Grace of God, on 15th January 2021”.

A statement by the chief Pres secretary to the Minister, commended members of the Legion for their dedication to duty especially as supportive security personnel.

On his part, the Chairman of the Nigeria Legion, Brigadier General Adakole Jones, Akpa (Rtd), had expressed the appreciation of the Legion to the FCTA for its previous support and solicited for assistance for the success of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

He also commended the FCT Administration for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Territory.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT.

