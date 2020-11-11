FCTA pledges sustained services in hospitals

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Hospital and Management Board, has said concerted efforts are ongoing to sustain and improve clinical services across the health institutions despite the impact of COVID-19.

Acting General Manager, FCT Hospitals Management Board (FHMB), Dr Francis Alu in an interview with some journalists, said during COVID-19 pandemic the activities were slow because some facilities were converted into isolation and treatment centre.

He however explained that normal activities have since resume at the hospitals as well as residency training programme.

Alu stated that, “Inspite of COVID-19 pandemic we have been able to sustain services in all the FCT hospitals, even when COVID-19 was at the peak we were providing essential services for those that need them, then as the condition of lockdown begins to ease off full clinical services have been restored.

“Asokoro has fully return to the original status of a conventional hospital.

It was converted into COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre then because the cases were on the increase and Gwagwalada at that time was getting filled up even National hospital.

“Now that Asokoro hospital has resume, patients are already thronging to access health services” he said.

The GM explained that the residency training initiated by the board had recorded 100% success due to the adequate training, it has made them to become fellows of West Africa College of Physician.

He stated that the residency training which begun in 2012 was to improve services in hospitals, departments and agencies of the health secretariat.

The GM said the essence of the programme is to ensure that FCT has its own home grown professionals.

On over crowding at hospital, he said the situation is caused by the quality services with low cost.

“The challenge is that the hospitals were built to Carter for few people but with the increasing population people even access our care from neighbouring states, so the spaces are not enough that is why we are clamouring for more.