Governor Obiano commissions Anestan Rice Mill Nawfia

Odogwu Emeka Odogwu

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has commissioned an ultra-modern rice mill company of the Anestan Farms and Agro Allied Industry Nigeria Limited amidst funfare.

The factory located at 80 Enugu/Onitsha expressway, Nawfia, Njikoka local government area, Anambra state by Ogbo-Osisi Market, Umuokpu axis, is said to produce over twenty metric tons of rice daily.

Commissioning the company, Governor Willie Obiano represented by the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Mechanization and Export, Mr Nnamdi Onukwuba commended the managing director of the Anestan Farms and Agro Allied Industry, Chief Stanislaus Nnaka for such initiative which he observed will go a long way in increasing the state’s internal generated revenue and as well help to ensure food security in the state. He assured to support the company for optimum production.

On his part the member representing Orumba South at the state House of Assembly, Honourable Emmanuel Nwafor emphasized on the people of the state to patronize the company as a way of encouraging locally made goods.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the occasion and the state President of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo worldwide, Ichie Damian Okeke-Ogene while commending Chief Stanislaus for such bold step to address food challenge in the state, urged him to be conscious of quality in the company’s production to retain Ndi Anambra’s trust and patronage.

In their separate remarks, the state commissioner for trade and commerce, Mr Uchenna Okafor, and a member of APGA BoT who is also founder of Rojenny Tourist Garden Oba, Chief Romeo Onwuka identified that the rice factory will not only add to the state’s internal generated revenue but will also reduce unemployment among the teaming youths in the state.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Anestan Farms and Agro Allied Industry, Chief Stanislaus Nnaka who assured to maintain the high quality and quantity of production the company kicked off with, disclosed that fifty kilogram bag of rice in the industry is sold for twenty-four thousand naira, while twenty-five kilogram is sold for twelve thousand naira, ten kilogram five thousand naira, and five kilogram two thousand five hundred naira, and called on Ndi Anambra to patronize them.

Chief Nnaka also disclosed that the company has currently employed over forty teeming youths and would employ more as the company advances.

Among dignitaries that graced the occasion include the member representing Orumba North and South Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Honourable Okwudili Ezenwankwo, member representing Awka South Constituency 2 at the state House of Assembly, Honourable Ifeanyi Momah, among others.