Jonathan, Atiku, CNPP, CUPP, others mourn Balarabe Musa

By Ezeocha Nzeh

Reactions have continued to trail the death of Second Republic Governor of Kaduna state, and leader of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Balarabe Musa.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan in a condolence message to the government and people of the state expressed sadness over the death. He described the Musa as a sincere politician who protected the interest of his people.

The former President noted that late Balarabe Musa was a highly principled politician who avoided convenient politics and relentlessly pursued his beliefs, even at the risk of suffering personal losses.

His words: “Alhaji Balarabe Musa was a sincere and committed patriot and statesman who held fast to people-oriented progressive ideals throughout his political life.

“He was a great man who deliberately avoided the companionship of the elite but found solace in the company of the ordinary people.

Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) National Secretary, Willy Ezugwu, reacting to the exit of Balarabe Musa, who was the body’s National Chairman, said “the death is highly regrettable at this trying time of our nationhood.

“He will be highly missed by the ordinary citizens of Nigeria whom he had consistently stood with. His exit is very painful as he was a father to all irrespective of tribe or religious affiliation.

Also, in its condolence message, the Coalition of United Political parties (CUPP) noted that a “dusk has be fallen on our great nation at dawn.”

“Alhaji Balarabe Musa was a Marxists and an activist till his death; A man of vigour and humility, always transparent and diligent in his dealings. He was at the forefront of the development and democracy of our beloved nation. His life is worthy of emulation and he is a symbol of good governance and leadership. A perfect candidate for a posthumous award and recognition by the nation.”

CUPP described the fallen former Governor as “champion of the emancipation of the down trodden

“In an irony of fate, his party PRP was deregistered by Professor Attahiru Jega the then INEC Chairman, and in his dogged nature, he fought all the way again to restore the party. Prof. Jega is now a staunch member of PRP, and PRP has now become the cornerstone party in the North as we march towards 2023.” CUPP noted in the statement issued by Peter Ameh, its National Secretary.

