Kano LG polls: KANSIEC declares free forms for people with disability

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The chairman of Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSEIC), Prof. Garba Ibrahim Sheka has promised to provide free forms for people with disability vying for political positions in the forthcoming Local Government elections in the state, irrespective of their political platforms.

He assured people with disability of fair play during the January 16, 2021 Local Government elections in the state.

He restated the readiness of Commission to carry along people with disabilities in the discharge of its activities.

Prof. Sheka stated this on Thursday, while receiving the leadership of the state chapter of the Association of People with Disabilities who paid a courtesy visit to his office.

Sheka who was visibly elated recalled how some of the members of the association performed creditably in the last Local Government elections in the state.

He assured them that the Commission is ready to give form free of charge to any person with disability wishing to vie for either chairmanship or councillorship post in the forthcoming local government polls.

He charged them to sit up and acquire knowledge in various spheres of life for them to have a brighter future

Earlier, the state chairman of the association, Malam Abdulhamid Suleman Muhammad Dakata said they were at the Commission to introduce themselves and inform its management that, “there is ability in disability as a lot of our members are graduates of various tertiary institutions with variety of qualifications in many fields of human endeavours.”

He urged the Commission to consider members of the association in any engagement for them to contribute their quota in making the election a huge success.