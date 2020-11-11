N450m Fraud: EFCC appeals the discharge, acquittal of Bulama, others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has appealed the February 18, 2010 discharge and acquittal of former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Abdu Bulama and four others by Justice Isah H. Dashen, of the Federal High Court, Damaturu, Yobe State.

Bulama, who was the coordinator of former President Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation for the 2015 general election was prosecuted alongside Mohammed Kadai, a former Commissioner for Integrated and Rural Development in Yobe State and Deputy Co-ordinator of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation, Yobe State; Abba Gana Tata; Muhammad Mamu and Hassan Ibn Jaks, on seven-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N450 million.

Investigations by the Commission shows that Bulama and his co-defendants partook in the disbursement of huge sums of money in the build-up to the 2015 general election, without going through a financial institution.

The Commission in its notice of appeal, filed by its counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed argued that the trial judge erred in law in the judgement.

Ahmed in the appeal motion, noted that “The ruling of the lower court delivered by Justice Dashen is a miscarriage of justice, because of the failure of the trial court to properly evaluate the evidences brought before the court against the defendants,” and urged the Appeal Court justices to overrule the lower court.

“My lords, we submit that the Commission has placed sufficient evidence and therefore urge the justices of the Appeal Court to overrule the lower court by dismissing the ‘no case submission’ as groundless, baseless and a deliberate attempt to delay the trial, ” Ahmed stated.