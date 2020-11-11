32.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Palestinian embassy in Nigeria opens condolence register for…

Allow Buni’s Committee to reposition, return peace to…

Ghana’s former President J.J. Rawlings is dead

#EndSARS: Lagos Govt, Judicial Panel Dragged To Court…

Evacuate us from Ghana, 753 Nigeria traders cry…

Wanted Boko Haram Terrorists: CATE Pledges support for…

Pioneering area of Shanghai thriving with reform, opening-up

China endeavors to open up new vistas for…

China speeds up construction of space-ground integrated quantum…

Xinjiang builds community-based elderly care facilities to offer…

News

Nasarawa to spend over 14.7bn on new secretariat build

From Francis Nansak Lafia

The Nasarawa state government is set to build a befitting state-of-the-art secretariat that can house the entire state workforce.

This was made known to Journalists in Government House Lafia, after the state executive council meeting on Monday.
Briefing Journalists on the development, the state commissioner for information, culture and tourism, Comrade Dogo Shammah, said the executive council sat and took far-reaching decisions that were aimed at bettering the lives of the Nasarawa state citizens.

According to the commissioner, part of the decision taken for as way forward, was to attract both local and international investors, as the major players in the global arena to invest in the soil of Nasarawa State.

He said, “This is in tune with the development objectives of the Nasarawa state economic development strategy.”
He explained that the state has come a long way and deserved a befitting state-of-the-art secretariat complex, which will showcase the image of the state as a viable, vibrant and resourceful, giving the state strategic position and location in the north Central geopolitical zone and proximity to the FCT.

“The state secretariat, when established, will have the sole purpose of conducting government businesses and shall serve as a one-stop shop for public to interact with the operatives of bureaucratic affairs, thereby facilitating the ease of doing business.
” Accordingly, a land measuring 180.88 hectares along Shendam Road, Lafia has been identified for the legacy project,” the commissioner said.

Dogo Shammah also added that the council in session also approved the sum of fourteen billion, seven hundred and nine million, four hundred and seventy eight thousand, two hundred and fifty Naira, thirty one Kobo (N14.478,250.31) for the project.

Also, that the council gave approval for the establishment of a community board and grains reserve project to stimulate export, job creation as well as revenue generation under PPP, for agricultural project to empower youth and women.
On his part ,the state commissioner of finance, Agbole Haruna disclosed that the state ministry of finance has submitted it proposal for 2021 budget, as was in the exco meeting, and that same would be submitted to the state assembly on the 17th of November 2020.
He however concluded that Nasarawa state will by December presents it 2021 budget.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian military

Editor

Incessant Police Violence: ActionAid Nigeria Demands Justice For Barrister Goodness Ibangah

Editor

Covid-19: FG to disinfect schools, motor parks

Editor

UN, EU laud Nigeria over efforts to tackle sexual, gender-based violence

Editor

Another traditional ruler dies in Kano

Editor

National Insecurity Imminent As Army Withdraws From Internal Security

Editor

Boko Haram: Call for sack of service chiefs, handiwork of north-east politicians to discredit Buhari govt – CHRMG

Editor

COVID-19: One out of two patients in Enugu discharged

Editor

Sallah: Nasarawa police command deploy over 5000 personnel,assures of safety

Editor

Reality, drama as acting NDDC chairman, Prof Kenebradikumo ‘fainted’ during grilling at the House of Reps

Editor

Troops capture 40 gang members of slain Benue militia king

Editor

CILT backs Lagos on ban on motorcycles, tricycles

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More