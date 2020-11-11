Nasarawa to spend over 14.7bn on new secretariat build

From Francis Nansak Lafia

The Nasarawa state government is set to build a befitting state-of-the-art secretariat that can house the entire state workforce.

This was made known to Journalists in Government House Lafia, after the state executive council meeting on Monday.

Briefing Journalists on the development, the state commissioner for information, culture and tourism, Comrade Dogo Shammah, said the executive council sat and took far-reaching decisions that were aimed at bettering the lives of the Nasarawa state citizens.

According to the commissioner, part of the decision taken for as way forward, was to attract both local and international investors, as the major players in the global arena to invest in the soil of Nasarawa State.

He said, “This is in tune with the development objectives of the Nasarawa state economic development strategy.”

He explained that the state has come a long way and deserved a befitting state-of-the-art secretariat complex, which will showcase the image of the state as a viable, vibrant and resourceful, giving the state strategic position and location in the north Central geopolitical zone and proximity to the FCT.

“The state secretariat, when established, will have the sole purpose of conducting government businesses and shall serve as a one-stop shop for public to interact with the operatives of bureaucratic affairs, thereby facilitating the ease of doing business.

” Accordingly, a land measuring 180.88 hectares along Shendam Road, Lafia has been identified for the legacy project,” the commissioner said.

Dogo Shammah also added that the council in session also approved the sum of fourteen billion, seven hundred and nine million, four hundred and seventy eight thousand, two hundred and fifty Naira, thirty one Kobo (N14.478,250.31) for the project.

Also, that the council gave approval for the establishment of a community board and grains reserve project to stimulate export, job creation as well as revenue generation under PPP, for agricultural project to empower youth and women.

On his part ,the state commissioner of finance, Agbole Haruna disclosed that the state ministry of finance has submitted it proposal for 2021 budget, as was in the exco meeting, and that same would be submitted to the state assembly on the 17th of November 2020.

He however concluded that Nasarawa state will by December presents it 2021 budget.