News

Police boss distances self from imposition of PCRC executives

From Steve Oko, Umuahia

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 9 Umuahia, Abia State, Baba Tijjani, has debunked media reports that he imposed the current leadership of the Police Public Relations Committee, PCRC, in the zone.

Tijjani who cleared the air over the allegation yesterday, explained that the current Executive of the body led-by Dr. Ugochukwu Obi had been elected long before his posting to the zonal command.

The AIG in a press statement issued by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Janet Chukwu, dismissed the media report as “baseless and unfounded”.

He wondered how he could be accused of imposing a leadership that had already been on ground even before he arrived the state.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Nigeria Police Zone 9 Headquarters Umuahia, has been drawn to misleading media publications concerning the leadership of the Police Public Relations Committee in the zone, and wishes to put the record straight.

“The falsehood that AIG Baba Tijjani imposed Dr. Obi on Zone 9 PCRC is baseless and unfounded in the sense that the AIG had not been transferred to Zone 9 Command Headquarters in 2018 when the election was conducted”.

According to the statement, Obi who first emerged as PCRC Chairman in the Zone in 2014 served out his first term in 2018, and was re-elected for a second term of four years which will elapse by 2022.

The statement which recognised the Obi-led Executive as the legitimate leadership of PCRC in the zone, advised the National leadership of the body to refrain from unconstitutional conducts of attempting to foist Care-Taker Committee on the zone.

It also advised members of the public against linking the AIG with the PCRC politics.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

