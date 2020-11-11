32.6 C
Terrorists, bandits use AK49, Nigerian Army still using AK47 – Senator Ndume laments

Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, on Wednesday said the Nigerian Army is being “grossly” underfunded by the Nigerian government.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the budget defence by the Nigerian Army in National Assembly, Ndume said the bandits are more equipped than the Army.

Ndume who represents Borno South at the Red Chamber had just rounded up an oversight tour on some Army establishments across the country with his Committee on Army.

The lawmaker observed that “The difference between Nigerian Army and the bandits is that, they (Army) are trained and also wear uniforms.

“Some of the bandits operate with AK49, the latest AKs, while the Army is still using AK47”.

He said even the bandits have devised means of getting the Army uniforms so they could disguise themselves as Nigeria’s military personnel.

The lawmaker lamented that monies meant for procuring arms and ammunitions are not regularly released.
Talking about 2020 budget performance, Ndume said, “The money that was supposed to be given to them to buy equipment, buy arms and ammunitions, procure certain kits for them, only 64% of that money was released.”
“In fact, on top of that, it was 50% that was released in July. The second batch of it was released this week.
“Nigeria is at war, the whole of Nigeria Army budget is about $1.3m. That’s at the level of Niger, Chad, Sudan and other poor countries,” Ndume said.

He said, even the little budget being proposed by the executive, there was “no guarantee that this money will be released 100%” to the Army.

The lawmaker therefore proposed a significant increase in the budget for the Military, while calling on authorities concerned to also make the fund available on time, saying, the procurement process for the Army takes longer time than other procurement circles in the budgetary system.

Ndume said, “Section 14(2) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria says, the purpose of every government is security and welfare of the citizens”, stressing that, the budget of the country should principally tackle insecurity.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

