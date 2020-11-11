32.6 C
Metro

VIO new recruits warned against corruption in FCT

By Daniel Tyokua

The FCT Directorate of Road Transport Services ,DRTS, populary known as VIO has warned the newly recruited officers against unlawful acts on roads.

Wadata Bodinga, the Director of DRTS stated this during the passing out parade ceremony of the 250 trained officers.

He said the recruitment was to increase capacity and ensure that the FCT Administration’s desire to ensure that people move freely and safely in the territory.

Bodinga explained that, “The new officers must ensure discipline and responsibility, as well as be on top of the situation especially when discharging their duties.

“We urge them to shun issues of corruption and indiscipline , as they are almost at the forefront of the people. They have a responsibility to represent Abuja and the FCT Administration in the best possible way. So their behaviour on the road matters a lot, hence they should ensure that at all times they are disciplined and not dishonest behaviour.

“The issue of safety is very paramount, and no matter how you want to keep the people safe you need to obey certain extent good enforcement. This is one of the basic things, because you have to have manpower and materials to do the work better”

Bodinga noted that the issue of safety must be taken serious by the new officers considering the populations, saying there is need for continuous strengthening of its enforcement capacity.

“We recruited in order to increase capacity, and ensure that we are in tandem with the Administration’s desire to ensure that people move freely and safely in the territory”.

