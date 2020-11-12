35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Schools resume in Kano today – Commissioner

Exam malpractice: Kogi Poly discovers ‘magic centres’, 16…

ASUU, Edo govt differ on 4 months salaries

TETFund’s BoT chairman thumbs up LASU

Malpractice : Over 215,000 WAEC candidates know fate…

Special teachers’ salary scale ready soon – FG

UBA unveils products to drive retail banking

CCB summons Magu over assets declaration, landed properties

NAF attack helicopter kill several bandits in Kaduna…

Transcorp Hilton Wins Multiple Awards at 2020 World…

News

*Alleged Arrest: ‘Depressed’ Sowore plotting to commit suicide  – Group*

The Coalition Against Fake Activists (CAFA) has rubbished alarm of arrest raised by Omoyele Sowore, describing the Sahara Reporters publisher as “depressed, plotting to commit suicide”. 

CAFA demanded that Sowore be urgently placed under suicide watch due to the “underlying mental and psychological conditions that can no longer be ignored”. 

The group said this has become paramount following a tweet in which the ex-presidential candidate falsely accused the Defence Intelligence Agency, Police and Department of State Services (DSS) of plotting to murder him in the course of an expected arrest.

CAFA made the disclosure at a press conference delivered by Executive Director, Comrade Olarewaju Bakare, on Thursday in Abuja.
 
“The Coalition Against Fake Activist (CAFA) has called for the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore to be urgently placed under suicide watch following the false alarm he raised about his safety at the hands of security agencies,” Bakare said. 

“His false claim that a bounty has been placed on his head is meant to make it appear as if the security agencies are after him when he reality he has been allowed such latitude. If he was not arrested for all his inciting tweets that contributed to causing chaos with the #EndSARS protests, we wonder what makes him think he was important enough to attract a bounty.

“But after a review of his accusatory tweet, we became suspicious that there might be underlying mental and psychological conditions that can no longer be ignored with the recent events and incidents around Sowore.

“The Coalition said its concern was deepened by reliable information that Sowore had plunged into depression after he was prevented from absorbing the #EndSARS Protests into his #RevolutionNow movement. 

“We learnt from people close to him that he now soliloquises since the day he was stopped from wearing #RevolutionNow apparels at a #EndSARS protest, which left him feeling diminished, ridiculed and disgraced. It was mentioned that he repeatedly mutters to himself something about ‘ending it all'”.

CAFA added that, “The African Action Party (AAP) presidential candidate is also reportedly worried about his serial flouting of the bail conditions for his treason trial with fears that he returned to custody at his next trial date.

“CAFA therefore has cause to think that Sowore, as a result of his reported depression, may be plotting to commit suicide, which could then be blamed on the government or the Nigerian Military. 

“While any incident of self-harm on Sowore’s part will not affect anything in Nigeria in anyway, CAFA is of the view that the rabble rousers in Nigeria should not be gifted a martyr like Sowore is attempting to do. He must therefore be immediately placed under round the clock suice watch”. 

CAFA, however, appealed to the DSS, which is prosecuting him, to request the court to order a psychiatric evaluation of Sowore in order not to continue state’s resources in pursuing a case against someone who my in reality only be in need of help.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FEC approves N47bn for 40mw of electricity

Editor

Women Activists Calls for the Suspension of Kogi Commissioner Over Assaults, Rape Allegations

Editor

COVID-19: Osun Threatens Fresh Lockdown As State Records 22 New Cases

Editor

Nobody died of Coronavirus in Yobe – Gov Buni

Editor

Military kill 450 terrorists in 3 months – DMO

Editor

Saying Gov. Umahi is member of PDP/APC is intended to cause disaffection- Ebonyi Commissioner for Information

Editor

Community policing : NAYES vow to support conventional securities in crime fighting

Editor

Senate confirms 40 Ambassadors-designate, as Senators protest exclusion in selection

Editor

Jonathan, Kenyatta urge Africa leaders to work together to combat Covid-19, terrorism

Editor

Rivers Govt demolish buildings for flyover construction

Editor

APPEALS Project: Kano Govt Supports Kura Rice Farmers With Agro Inputs

Editor

Covid-19: Kano Records Two New Cases of Coronavirus

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More