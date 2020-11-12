EDO: My re-election is a restoration of faith on Democracy – Obaseki

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki said that his re-election for a second term has restored the hope of the people in democracy as a participatory government.

Governor Obaseki made the assertion while delivering a speech after his swearing-in, Thursday, in Benin City, for a second tenure of four years.

He said that “democracy and participatory government is facing crisis of confidence locally and globally” but thanked the people for standing by him when he was a political refugee.

Expressing his appreciation to the people, Obaseki said: “It is gratifying that Edo State is taking on this onerous task of restoring faith in democracy.

“What you, my dear people of Edo State, achieved on September 19 is the restoration of confidence in democracy and its institutions.

“We have become a point of reference on how the will of the people can triumph in a democracy that functions properly.

“My reelection represents new hope. I see myself as a vessel in the redefinition of democracy in Nigeria and I am not unaware of the enormous responsibility this places on me.

“Aside from the fact that it restores hope in democracy, our victory also offers an opportunity for us to bridge the gap between a challenged past and a promising future.

“It is time to heal. We are kith and kin with a common destiny. Let’s stop dwelling in the past. It time to take our common destiny in our hands and commence the odious task of making Edo great again.”

The governor also thanked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for covering him with the umbrella when we were abandoned.

Some of the areas Obasekin said his administration would focus on include growing the social sector through education, healthcare, especially for the vulnerable; development of the critical energy and digital sectors; road construction to build the economy and drive industrialisation to ‘Make Edo State Great Again’.

He also said he would plant trees to restore Edo to the rainforest God created it as, exploit agriculture and natural resources to improve food security and create wealth; recalibrate the civil service and promote arts and culture.

Present at the occasion were governors of Delta, Bayelsa, Ondo; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Oba of Benin, who both sent representatives and other dignitaries.