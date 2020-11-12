IPAC re elects Nzenwa as chairman

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Thursday, re elected the National Chairman of Africa Alliance Congress (AAC), Leonard Nzenwa as its Chairman for a second term

Nzenwa’s first term in office, commenced with the de registration of about 52 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The election which was held at the Electoral Institute of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, was supervised by the National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwayanwu

Nwanyanwu noted that the re elected Chairman was returned unopposed, noting that it was the decision of the 18 political parties to return him, having done very well in his first term

Nzenwa in his acceptance speech pledged to do more by carrying all IPAC members and their political parties along

He regretted that the number of member parties have gone down, following the last de registration exercise by INEC, even as he pledged to as a law abiding Council, accommodate and work with the political parties that are currently challenging their deregistration registration in court, as soon as they win their cases

Other elected members of the new executive are Deputy National Chairman

Mrs Chinyere Oge Kalu (ZLP)

National Secretary Alh. Yusuf Dantalle (APM), Deputy National Secretary

Mr Egbeola Martins (YPP), National Treasurer, Hon. Muhammad Lawal Nalado (Accord)

Others include National Financial Secretary, Dr Abdul Ahmed Ishaq (SDP)

National Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Agbo Major (NNPP), National Organizing Secretary, Prince Chinedu Obi (NRM) and National Legal Adviser, Barr. Nnadi Uche (APP)