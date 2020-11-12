TSA: we have uncovered N1.48b, 265 hidden accounts – Yahaya

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state says his administration has uncovered N1.48 billion from 586 undisclosed accounts, while 265 hidden accounts linked to the previous administration was also uncovered.

Yahaya disclosed this in Gombe on Thursday while declaring open a one-day workshop on Treasury Single Account (TSA) tagged: “Cash Management Strategy”.

The workshop was organised for chief accounting and paying officers, heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as higher institutions.

He said since he signed implementation of the TSA, a lot of successes had been recorded as a total of 2, 292 accounts linked to the state government were captured in addition to the 265 hidden accounts discovered.

According to him, his administration had closed 586 dormant accounts after generating their annual account statements for proper reconciliation and documentations.

“This shows the enormity of the financial indiscipline and capacity inherited by his administration.

“You can imagine 2, 292 accounts being operated in one government and you expect proper accountability and records, we must do something to safeguard ourselves.”

According to him, if the state must make progress, reforms will be inevitable and for us, it is either we reform or we perish. There is no option.

He added that in order to further foster efficient management of cash resources, he approved the Cash Management Strategy for the state, stressing that such would help enhance budget performance by preventing costly budget overruns.

According to him, his administration does not see budget as mere figures, but as a tool of governance where expenditure must be carefully planned and backed by revenue in order to meet budget expectations.

He said in view of the scarce resources and the need to implement projects that would improve the living standard of the people, the implementation of the TSA was being leveraged to achieve results.

“There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to devastating economic consequences globally. To navigate this, states must develop innovative ways of saving cost, improving efficiencies and eliminating wastage.

“This requires the highest level of competence and professionalism from our accounting officers,” he said.

While charging participants to pay keen attention during the exercise, Yahaya expressed the hope that the workshop would result to prudency and transparency in management of state resources.