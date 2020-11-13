Kumbotso Substation: Power Minister optimistic of improved power supply to Kano

By Obas Esiedesa

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman has expressed optimism that the completion of works on the 150MVA 330/132KV at Kumbotso transmission Substation would improve electricity supply to Kano metropolis.

Mamman who in Kano at the innguration of the substation on Thursday said it was part of Federal Government efforts to address challenges of the critical power infrastructure in the country.

A statement by his SA Media and Communications, Aaron Artimas, said the Minister explained that due to continuous demand and possible expansion of customer base in the Kano metropolis, it became obvious that a new 150MVA 330/132KV capacity transformer needs to be installed to reinforce the power dispatch requirement and accommodate the high power distribution demand.

Engineer Mamman, while assuring Nigerians that the Federal Government was already achieving a robust improvement in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution through its different intervention programs added that with the new transformer, “we hope that the people of Kano and environs would witness improved and steady power supply.

“Let me also call on the Transmission Company of Nigeria to expedite action on all the ongoing projects under the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion program in different parts of the country”, he added.

Speaking at the event, the Acting Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria, Engr. Abdul-Azeez Suleiman disclosed that the nation’s critical power infrastructure is receiving the needed attention from the Power Ministry with the active support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State, who was represented by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Garba Unguwar Rimi, commended the Federal Government for responding to the pressing needs of the people.

He thanked the Minister of Power for his laudable achievements in the power sector, describing recent initiatives like the digitalization of the power sector as monumental.