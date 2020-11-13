Operation Sahel Sanity: Troops neutralize armed bandit, recovers AK-47, rescue kidnapped victims

The Nigerian Military said in continues effort to clear armed bandits and other criminal elements so as to return sanity to the Northwest zone, troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY have intensified the tempo of offensive operation within the theatre, thus, recorded more successes against the bandits.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig. General Benard Onyeuko who made the disclosure on Friday said the troops while on routine patrol along the fringes of Dajin Wuta Forest came in contact with bandits on motorcycles.

AK 47 Rifle and magazine loaded with 29 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition recovered by troops at Dajin Wuta Forest on 12 November 2020

He said in their attempt to escape from the advancing troops, the terrified bandits ineffectively opened fire and withdrew into the forest but the resilient troops gave them a hot pursuit with overwhelming fire power.

” In the aftermath of the encounter, one bandit was neutralized and one AK-47 rifle loaded with 27 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition was captured while several others are believed to have escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds as evident in the trails of blood along their escape routes during exploitation. Troops continue to dominate the general area in search of any straying bandit”.

According to Onyeuko, on 11 November 2020, troops deployed at Angwan Doka, during a clearance operation rescued 2 teenage girls at Munhaye village.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo were kidnapped by suspected bandits at Dan Aji village in Faskari LGA of Katsina State. The victims also revealed that their abductors freed them and fled on noticing troops presence in the area”.

The statement further says to this end, the gallant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY are commended for the successes achieved and their commitment. They are further urged not to rest on their oars until the Northwest zone is rid of all criminal activities.

Additionally, the good people of the Northwest are once more assured of the troops’ commitment to safety of lives and properties within the zone. They are also encourage to avail the troops with timely and credible Information that will assist in the conduct of their operations.