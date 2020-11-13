‘Political Bandits’ in APC pulling Nigeria down – PDP

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday alleged that people it described as “political bandits” within the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are the ones sponsoring violence, power grabbing, election malpractices, human right abuses, unbridled looting and divisive policies under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The main opposition party in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan Thursday, took the position while reacting to the statement by the Director-General of Progressives Governors Forum, Alhaji Salihu Lukman, that “political bandits” are against the efforts of the party to register new members.

PDP said that the statement further established why the nation drags slowly or under the APC administration and “why its government is bedeviled with confusion and insensitivity.

“It also showcases the reasons for the complete failure of governance and command structure in every sector of our national life under the APC.

“The PDP asserts that the statement credited to the Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Dr. Salihu Lukman, that some APC leaders behave like “criminal bandits” further exposes the APC as no better than a pillaging and treasury looting gang.

“Our party invites Nigerians to further note the assertion by the PGF DG that some APC leaders are as “skillful in politics as the criminal bandits ravaging our communities, towns and villages”.

“This explains why our nation has never had a peaceful and credible election under the APC but always dragged into a political landmine of power grabbing, violence, killings, arson and continuous assault on our laws and the sensibility of Nigerians.

“It also explains why our once robust economy has been plundered to the extent that our once prosperous fatherland has been reduced to a debtor and beggar as well as the world poverty capital with worsened corruption rating, just in a space of five years”.

PPD alleged that the political bandit-ridden APC I responsible for the abuse of human rights, extra-judicial killings, suppression of the media, clampdown on dissenting voices and other such impunity which is becoming a new normal in the country and ranking it as third country with the highest level of terrorism after Iran and Afghanistan, according to Global Terrorism Index rating by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).