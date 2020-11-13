Yellow Fever: ENSG moves to fumigate Igboeze North, immunise residents

By Chijioke Attah, Nsukka

Following the series of mysterious deaths that was later identified as yellow fever, Enugu state government has despatched health officials to Igbo-eze North local government Area for massive immunization and fumigation of the area

Dr Emmanuel Ikechukwu, the state commissioner for health who led the team of health officials advised the people of Ette ulo and Umuopu, the two affected communities to avail their sick relatives the services of Ogrute general hospital for treatment and management of their health challenges.

He informed the people that the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had made available enough vaccines for the people of the local government to combat the disease and also directed the state fire service to collaborate in the fight against the killer disease by fumigating the affected communities.

Dr Obi urged the people not to panic due to the casualties recorded in the past as the situation was under control, pointing out that yellow fever was not like the covid-19 pandemic..

The state health commissioner advised patients with such symptoms of headache and general body weakness to promptly report to the general hospital for proper diagnosis and treatment.

He advised the people against self medication as such could lead to fatalities while informing them that the sickness was not confined to their area as some communities in Benue and Delta States were also affected.

Hon Ejike Itodo, the local government chairman who led the commissioner and his team for the commencement of the fumigation and vaccination thanked the state governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his fatherly care and prompt response to the mysterious deaths in the council area.

He also commended the state Commissioner for health fir sensitizing the people and dispelling fears that the sickness was a curse from the gods as muted in some quarters.

Itodo acknowledged the efforts of the state fire services and the rescue team in the ongoing fumigation of the two affected and neighbouring communities with about 15 fire fighting vehicles and 50 workers.

The traditional ruler of Ette ulo community, Igwe Cyril Ayogu and the town Union president, Mr Onuche Titus thanked the state and local governments for their prompt response to the plight of their community.

It would be recalled that Ette ulo and Umuopu communities un Igbo-eze North local government area were ravaged by a string of strange deaths that was later discovered to be yellow fever.

Before the intervention of the state government, over 57 lives had been lost to the outbreak.