Yellow Fever: Igbo-Eze North receives vaccines and fumigate Umopu /Ette Ulo

Enugu State Government has commenced Yellow Fever Immunization to end rising deaths in two affected communities in Igboeze North Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, who led the State Government delegation to commence the exercise, sensitized the people of Ette Ulo and Umopu Communities to take their sick ones to General hospital Ogrute for treatment.

Dr. Obi Said that Governor Ifeanyi ugwuanyi had sent enough vaccines to inject everybody in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area and also directed the State Fire Service to join hands in fighting the killer disease caused by aedes Mosquitoes by fumigating Umopu and Ette Ulo Communities.

Dr. Obi urged the people not to panic, explaining that Yellow Fever is not like COVID-19.

He explained that yellow fever would be managed when the sick people report to the hospital immediately they noticed headache and body weakness for proper diagnosis and treatment.

The Health Commissioner who also advised members of the communities against self medication as such could result in death, informed them that sickness was equally ravaging some communities in Benue and Delta States.

The Chairman of Igbo Eze North Local Government Area, Mr. Ejike Itodo, led the Commissioner for Health and others to witness the commencement of the fumigation of the two affected communities.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his fatherly care and efforts to rescue the people of Igbo Eze North Local Government Area from the ugly death resulting from the Yellow Fever outbreak.

The Council Chairman equally thanked the Commissioner for Health for sensitizing the people, dispersing fears among them and also examining those who were already sick and referring them to General Hospital, Ogurute.

Mr. Itodo further acknowledged the effort of the State Fire Service and Rescue team in the fumigation which was on going in the two villages, with about 15 fire service vehicles and 50 workers.

Similarly, the traditional ruler of Ette Ulo Autonomous Community, Igwe Cyril Ayogu and the President General of the community, Mr. Onuche Titus, thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his response by bringing the materials for them.

The royal father also acknowledged the efforts of the Local Government Chairman, Mr. Ejike Itodo, for his doggedness in letting the Governor, the Commissioner for Health and other people that matter to get to the bottom of the matter.

The Yellow Fever Vaccination was kicked off at the local government pavilion.

The Manager, Expanded Programs on Immunisation (EPI), Mr. Okwesi C.C. and the Disease Surveillance and Notifications (DSNO) Officer, Mr. Oshomi Vincent, Vaccinated the Chairman, Mr. Itodo; Deputy Chairman, Mr. Ikechukwu Ogbu, councilors and all the Health Teams, Media teams, Fire Service officers and other stakeholders present at the event.

The Commissioner for Health addressed the 50 Fire Service Workers on the how to carry out the fumigation.

He advised them to avoid getting in contact with the chemical and not to fumigate people’s houses but only in the Bushes.

The Chief Fire Officer, Enugu State Fire Service, Mr. Okwudili Oha told Daily Star that they would carry out their duty efficiently and according to the Governor’s Interest and directives.