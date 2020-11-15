26.6 C
Education

ASUU, Edo govt differ on 4 months salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma Chapter, has called on the Edo State Government to intervene and settle the crisis of non-payment of staff salaries in the institution.

Dr Monday Igbafen, Branch Chairperson of ASUU in the University, revealed how members of staff of the university were suffering as a result of non-payment of their salaries for four months.

But the Edo State Government denied owing anyone salaries and emoluments.

The government which spoke through the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said that the state was up to date with its obligations to all cadres of workers and public officers.

“The state government has never reneged on its obligations to pay workers and other cadre of staff their due wages and salaries,” Osagie said.

However, the AAU ASUU boss in a statement issued in Benin said: “We call on the Edo State Government to urgently intervene in the crisis of payment of staff salaries in the university.

“This is in order to avoid the continuation of the ongoing nationwide strike in the university after the eventual resolution of the strike at the national level.”

Igbafen said that the salary crisis in the university should be sorted out during the period of nationwide strike, so that students could resume when the strike was called off.

