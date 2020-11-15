Enugu partners with IVM to boost transport sector

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

The Enugu State Ministry of Transport in partnership with Innoson motors, an indigenous vehicle manufacturing company based in Emene -Enugu has rolled out special cars that will add on transport services within and outside the state.

The partnership which is christened ‘IVM cruise ‘ was flagged of by Governor Ugwuanyi at Okpara square on Friday, with appreciation that the initiative is another avenue of curtailing youth unemployment in the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi who promised that the state government will provide an enabling environment and security for the transport system to thrive in the state, described the initiative as a global trend which endears the drivers to become proud owners of the car after paying in parts over a period.

Ugwuanyi commended Chief Innocent Chukwuma, the Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Group of Companies, for his contributions in the 21st century auto-industry.

Earlier in his address, Chief Chukwuma commended the governor for providing an enabling environment for investments to thrive in Enugu state.

Chukwuma who was represented by one of his directors, Mr Alfred Nwosu, described the IVM Cruise service as a unique technology-driven ride hailing service which offers our pilots a good chance of becoming dignified transporters and owners of brand new Innoson Connect Vehicles after an initial period of three years.

His words, “IVM cruise is a platform which will enable our city dwellers to request for their pickups and drop offs from location to destination and will feature charter ride to distant places.

“Essentially, what we are launching today is in line with global trends in the city transportation industry and it will operate on an incremental digital architecture”.

A ranking officer at Innoson motors, Mr Cornel Osigwe, disclosed to news men that the group plans to take “IVM cruise to all states in Nigeria and beyond that Enugu State is just the starting point.

The Enugu state Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Mathias Ekweremadu, expressed optimism that the partnership will enhance the transport service extant in the state as well as create jobs for the teeming youths, which according to him has been a top priority of Governor Ugwuanyi administration.