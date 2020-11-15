22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19: Kano govt celebrates stakeholders, donors for conquering…

Group commends FG for giving Magu fair hearing

Increase our staff salary for better performance, Kano…

Alleged N450m Scam: Ex- Gov Shinkafi’s statement voluntary-…

FEC approves Finance Bill 2020

Reps assure workable policing system for all citizens

Nigerian Navy pledges continued support for MoD

FG blames Yellow Fever for ‘strange’ deaths in…

Buhari welcomes Umahi to APC

Bogoro Advocates Research Driven Program On Livestock Production

News

Gov Fintiri, Namdams, others felicitate with Bishop Dami on re-election

By Austin Ajayi, Yola.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has felicitated with the Christian community on the re-election of Most Reverend Stephen Dami Mamza the Catholic Bishop of Yola as Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria.
He said his re-election for a second term by a unanimous vote reflects his acceptability by the Christian community.

Governor Fintiri said Bishop Dami retains a unique moral authority in Adamawa, and remains a voice in shaping and moulding the younger generation.
“When he speaks out, people feel compelled to listen and respond,” Fintiri said,” noting that the CAN Chairman resounding Endorsement is a sign of his resolute leadership.
“It is my belief that you would continue to guide the destinies of our people through these turbulent times on the firm foundations of moral heritage which you have done so much to uphold and promote”.

While describing the Bishop as one with an inspiring commitment to the virtues of community self-help, individuality and personal accountability exhibited in his personal sacrifices both in the Church and outside, he points out that “Dami’s personal example of fortitude would be a source of inspiration and great solace to the entire state”.
Governor Fintiri encouraged with the Bishop’s spirit of human added that “Dami and I share deep interest in the growth and development of Adamawa, which is a frequent topic of discussion at any of our meetings.”
In the same vain, the member representing Ganye, Jada, Toungo and Mayo-Belwa at the National Assembly, Abdurazak Namdams has also congratulated Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza on his re-election.
He said his re-election did not come as a surprise because he has proven that he can be trusted with power.

“My Lord, your re-election by all the blog in the Christian Association of Nigeria in Adamawa is a firm confirmation of your leadership style both privately and officially,” noting that the CAN Chairman is a man who represents peace and always seek for peace for everyone.
He also congratulated all the elected officials and urged them to work together to improve the good relationship and peaceful nature of the Bishop.

CAN President, Rev Samson Ayokunle has also congratulated Bishop Stephen Mamza for his reelection stating that it did not come as a surprise, your work has spoken for you, he said.
He urged him not to relent in his efforts to unite the Christians and non-Christians in the state.
The Catholic Bishop of Yola, Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza was re-elected as the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Adamawa state chapter.

The 83 delegates drawn from the 21 local governments of the state and the 5 blogs of CAN gathered at the CAN secretariat, Yola and unanimously supported Bishop Mamza who emerged chairman, unopposed.
With this development, Bishop Mamza will be heading the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the next three years in his second term.
Others elected are Rev. Victor Sejo Secretary, Apostle Sunday Emenike, Asst. Secretary, Rev. Elisha was elected as the Treasurer.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Nigerian troops kill over 343 terrorists, 156 bandits in two months – DHQ

Editor

Dilapidated Hostels: UNN alumni can be of help, says Prof. Omeje

Editor

NUJ Members Commence Boycott Of NMA Activities In Kogi, Wants Union To Take Responsibility For It’s Action

Editor

FG wants El-Zakzaky to die in detention – Shi’ite group

Editor

Reactions trail Abaribe’s call for Buhari’s resignation

Editor

INEC allays fears over fire incident, says no damage caused

Editor

Barite: Adegbite harps on Industrial Minerals Road to address import-dependency, job losses others

Editor

NCF: Over 100 CSO’s seek right to healthy environment

Editor

FG ready to tackle Corona-Virus – Humanitarian Minister

Editor

War against oil theft involves multilevel collaboration – Rivers CP

Editor

RSG vows to fight COVID-19 as school reopens today

Editor

KTSG orders Security Agents to arrest drug suppliers to Bandits

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More