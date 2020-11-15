26.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops Kill one, arrest two kidnappers, bandits in…

Ogoni cleanup: Cordaid urges HYPREP to be more…

Cow disease hit Enugu Yellow Fever ravaged communities

And in Lekki, the Truth Died

P+Measurement Services marks 5yrs of effective operation with…

Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for…

Okpe Union extends tenure of Akpotor-led Exco, adopts…

Youths must be included in government for a…

Emir Bayero attributes NCC’s success to quality leadership

I will apply integrated development in Anambra state…

News

NAF attack helicopter kill several bandits in Kaduna forest

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

An attack by a Nigerian Airforce helicopter has killed several armed bandits in the Kwiambana Forest area of Kaduna State.

The attack under Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE took place on 12 November 2020.

Major General John Enenche
Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters in a press release on Saturday said the operation was executed sequel to reports that close to a hundred bandits carrying high calibre weapons, mounted on motorcycles, had rustled a large number of cattle and other livestock from Dankolo and Machitta Villages.

“The bandits and the rustled livestock were subsequently spotted by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft on reconnaissance mission at Kaboru Village heading towards Kwiambana Forest,” he said.

“The Air Component therefore dispatched a NAF attack helicopter to the location which engaged the target area, leading to the neutralization of several of the bandits.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Guinea Bissau President presents Madagascan Covid-19 ‘drug’ to Buhari

Editor

Kogi: Bello Bans Award of Chieftaincy, Traditional Titles, Chiefdom Creation

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

NIPRD, NNPC partner on local drugs production

Editor

UNICEF tackles Sharia Court over jailing of 13-yr-old boy

Editor

China’s Tibet eradicates absolute poverty

Editor

NIRSAL coordinator makes case for more funds for loan applicants

Editor

COVID-19: Provide Relief for poor Nigerians – Lawan Tasks FG

Editor

Payroll Fraud: Bauchi Gov meets stakeholders, proffers solutions

Editor

*Azubogu Bemoans Violence In Parts Of Anambra*

Editor

Anambra Lawmaker condemns ASMATA disruption of market election with thugs

Editor

MBF decries FG’s abandonment of rescued Chibok school girls

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More