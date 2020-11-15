NAF attack helicopter kill several bandits in Kaduna forest

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

An attack by a Nigerian Airforce helicopter has killed several armed bandits in the Kwiambana Forest area of Kaduna State.

The attack under Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE took place on 12 November 2020.

Major General John Enenche

Coordinator Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters in a press release on Saturday said the operation was executed sequel to reports that close to a hundred bandits carrying high calibre weapons, mounted on motorcycles, had rustled a large number of cattle and other livestock from Dankolo and Machitta Villages.

“The bandits and the rustled livestock were subsequently spotted by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft on reconnaissance mission at Kaboru Village heading towards Kwiambana Forest,” he said.

“The Air Component therefore dispatched a NAF attack helicopter to the location which engaged the target area, leading to the neutralization of several of the bandits.”