REA, Eauxwell power Anambra hospital with 7.3KWP

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has expressed optimism that services at Community Hospital in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, would improve significantly with the commissioning of 7.5KWP Solar Mini Grid Project to power the hospital.

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) implemented the project in partnership with a private sector contractor: Eauxwell Nig Limited, for a duration of eight weeks.

Obianno speaking at the Commissioning at the weekend said the solar project would ensure clean, safe and reliable electricity in the hospital.

The governor was represented by his Senior Special Adviser on Power, Energy and Water Resources.

He said: “It is important to stress that the benefits of clean, safe and reliable electricity in this hospital will increase the number of patients visiting the hospital and improve the quality of health service by doctors to patients.

“We will now be able to attend to patients at night, store bloods and medicinal supplies without fear of them getting damaged.”

Obiano sought the extension of the solar projects to other communities in the state in order to address their health challenges.

Meanwhile, Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund, Sanusi Ohiare disclosed to the governor that plans were already underway to replicate the project in another community around the area.

He noted that the plan was already accommodated in the 2021 Appropriation Bill.

The REA Managing Director, Ahmad Salihijo , who was represented by Engr. Alozie Solomon, said as a mandate by the Federal Government, the agency would continue to implement sustainable and reliable energy infrastructure deployment using off-grid technologies.

According to him, “I strongly believe that the quality of lives will be improved and both the young and the old will have access to better healthcare service as well as learning experiences in this community and other beneficiary communities.”

The Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Chris Emeka Azubogu said the economy cannot develop without electricity supply.

He said the hospital had hitherto been powered from a generator , noting that he was grateful to the agency for providing the facility for the hospital to expand.

Also speaking, the Hospital Proprietor, Rev. Fr. Chukwujejwu Akabugu, said owing to the provision of electricity from the solar project, the hospital could run on for 24 hours daily. He said the power supply had given the hospital an edge over its competitors in the area.

The cleric said the patients were visiting confidently because of the reliable power supply from the solar project.

He urged the agency to step up the capacity of the project in order to supply power to the staff quarters.

He urged the Federal Government to come to the aid of the hospital for expansion in order to serve the teeming populace that relies on the health facility.

