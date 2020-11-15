26.6 C
Education

Schools resume in Kano today – Commissioner

The Kano State Government says it has approved 16 November (today) as the resumption date for students in Junior Secondary School (JSS) 1, Senior Secondary School (SSS)1 as well as primary schools pupils in both public and private schools in the state.

Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, the state’s Commissioner for education, announced this in a statement signed and issued to newsmen on Saturday in Kano by Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Aliyu Yusuf.

He said that all JSS-1 and SSS-1 students in boarding schools should resume on Sunday, November 15, while those in the day schools should resume on Monday, November 16.

“The pupils of primary schools 1-6 should also resume fully from Monday, Nov. 16, as against the earlier directives that categorise dates for their going to school,” he said.

He called on the parents whose children are in those classes to comply by returning them on the slated dates.

The commissioner directed the Directors/Principals and other stakeholders to be prepared for the resumption exercise.

It could be recalled that the students of JSS-1 and SS-1 were directd to stay at home for five weeks.

