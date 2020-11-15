26.6 C
Business

UBA unveils products to drive retail banking

By Eze Chukwu, with Agency Reports

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, on Friday explained that it is committed to delivering superior and innovative banking solutions to its over 20 million customers around the 20 African countries, where it operates.

The bank in a virtual briefing, unveiled some product brands that would drive its retail banking business, and equally aid it’s customers and non-customers perform series of transactions in Nigeria and Africa.

The Group Head, Retail Liabilities of UBA, Mrs. Ogechi Altriade, who drove the virtual meeting, explained what each product would aim at, during the virtual engagement with journalists drawn from Nigeria and across Africa.

She said that the bank had come up with a “kiddies products” that would support parents to save toward their children’s education.

Altriade said the bank also support children through scholarships and periodically allow parents to participate in the scholarship draws, as a way of helping them see their children through their education.

She said that the bank had come up with a product, “Face of our Next Gen”, with Wizkid as role model and an ambassador, so as to get the buy-in of the youth.

Altriade who further explained that the UBA retail banking businesses equally cater for the “Mass Market” segment, where it had its largest population of customers.

She also said that the bank has a segment for SMEs known as “SME Banking”, adding that the product is not just for individuals, but includes Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, as well as people in the Diaspora.

“We have UBA connect products that gives you access to all the countries where UBA is present.

“We also have our Africash products where customers and non-customers can have access,” she said.

She also said the UBA Agency Banking segment was designed to bring the under-banked and un-banked into the system.

She said: ”with UBA Agency Banking, they are able to leverage on the platform to reach out to people in the remote areas”.

Altriade listed some innovations that the bank had used to drive its retail banking, including Mobile Banking solutions such as USSD Banking, Leo Chat Box, UBA Click Credit, among others.

