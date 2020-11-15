World Diabetes Day: Rivers Deputy Gov tasks nurses on patients’ care

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo has called on nurses and other health professionals to deliver special care in the treatment of diabetic patients in the State.

Dr. Banigo made this call in a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday to commemorate the 2020 World Diabetics Day.

According to the Deputy Governor, the Rivers State Government under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike would continue to implement programmes and policies to reduce the disease burden of the Rivers People.

She added that the commitment to guarantee affordable and accessible healthcare delivery in the State is not negotiable.

Banigo who is a Harvard trained Public Health Physician of International repute said as the number of people with diabetes continues to increase across the globe, the role of nurses and other health care providers is increasingly crucial in managing the impact of their health condition.

She said “Nurses are often the first health Professionals that a patient interacts with and so the quality of their initial assessment, care and treatment is imperative and vital. ”

The Deputy Governor advised that diabetes can be prevented by maintaining a regular medical examination, living a healthy lifestyle, including avoiding sugary drinks, processed foods, tobacco, alcohol, and regular exercise.

The theme for the World Diabetes Day 2020 is “The Nurse and Diabetes” which aims at raising awareness on the crucial role that Nurses play in supporting people living with diabetes.