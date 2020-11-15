26.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops Kill one, arrest two kidnappers, bandits in…

Ogoni cleanup: Cordaid urges HYPREP to be more…

Cow disease hit Enugu Yellow Fever ravaged communities

And in Lekki, the Truth Died

P+Measurement Services marks 5yrs of effective operation with…

Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for…

Okpe Union extends tenure of Akpotor-led Exco, adopts…

Youths must be included in government for a…

Emir Bayero attributes NCC’s success to quality leadership

I will apply integrated development in Anambra state…

News

World Diabetes Day: Rivers Deputy Gov tasks nurses on patients’ care

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo has called on nurses and other health professionals to deliver special care in the treatment of diabetic patients in the State.

Dr. Banigo made this call in a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday to commemorate the 2020 World Diabetics Day.
According to the Deputy Governor, the Rivers State Government under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike would continue to implement programmes and policies to reduce the disease burden of the Rivers People.

She added that the commitment to guarantee affordable and accessible healthcare delivery in the State is not negotiable.

Banigo who is a Harvard trained Public Health Physician of International repute said as the number of people with diabetes continues to increase across the globe, the role of nurses and other health care providers is increasingly crucial in managing the impact of their health condition.

She said “Nurses are often the first health Professionals that a patient interacts with and so the quality of their initial assessment, care and treatment is imperative and vital. ”

The Deputy Governor advised that diabetes can be prevented by maintaining a regular medical examination, living a healthy lifestyle, including avoiding sugary drinks, processed foods, tobacco, alcohol, and regular exercise.

The theme for the World Diabetes Day 2020 is “The Nurse and Diabetes” which aims at raising awareness on the crucial role that Nurses play in supporting people living with diabetes.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Senate must reject rehabilitation, reintegration bill for Boko Haram – Sen Gyang

Editor

NAF to deploy air assets to protect NIMASA Deep Blue Project

Editor

Tinubu is our unifying, rallying point, APC governors declare

Editor

NASS must continue to oversight Executive – Lawan

Editor

King Mohammed VI honours Nigeria’s ambassador to Morocco

Editor

Corps Legal Aid Scheme: NYSC trains legal officers for enhanced performance

Editor

FG to decontaminate and disinfect schools nationwide – Environment Minister

Editor

Magu to account for missing ex-IGP Balogun’s N2bn recovered loot

Editor

Buhari consoles Turkey, Greece over earthquake

William Orji [Author]

Reps hails Airforce over effort to combat crime

Editor

Southern Kaduna killings: OPSH arrests, parades 8 suspects

Editor

Kebbi govt. donates 3 Hilus vehicles to Nigerian Army for security surveillance

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More