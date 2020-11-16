Anambra 2021: Onyejegbu promises improved security, as Nwaokafor insists is Awka’s turn

From Isaac Ojo and Ifeoma Ejiofor Nnewi

Ahead of the upcoming governorship election in Anambra state, a governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Col. Geoffrey Onyejegbu (Rtd) has promised an all round security for Anambra State if he is given the mandate to pilot the affairs of the state.

Col. Onyejegbu noted during an interactive session with the executives and members of Nnewi North Local Government Area of APC that once there is improvement in the security situation, the economy of the state is bound to be positively affected.

“I put in thirty two solid years of active service to my country through the military, the experience I gathered in the military cannot be picked up on the shelf, I am sure I poses what it takes to give Anambra State an improved security that would be the pride of all and sundry.

“The beautiful thing about having solid security arrangements in place in the state is that trade and commerce would flourish which of course would enhance the per capital income of the state.” Col. Onyejegbu noted.

Col Onyejegbu, an architect also promised that he would transform the infrastructural facilities in Anambra State so as to return the state to her pride of place in the comity of states in Nigeria.

“We will build flyovers at strategic and busy points in the state, Oye-Agu Abagana, Afor Nnobi, Nnewi and other communities are in dire need of flyovers, we will pay compensation to land owners to get this done. We will equally expand and dualize most of the roads in the state to eliminate wasting of time while travelling across the state.” He said.

This is even as another aspirant, Amobi Nwokafor, has asked the APC to consider aspirants from he state capital, Awka, while choosing the party’s candidate for the governorship election

Nwokafor stated this during an interactive session with journalists in Nnewi.

The APC guber hopeful noted that zoning was introduced into politics to give the disadvantaged zones opportunity to produce the governor of the state, adding that all the three senatorial districts have taken their fair share of producing the governors of the state.

He however pointed out that Awka, the Anambra State capital has remained marginalized when it comes to producing governor for the state.

“The 2021 governorship should be zoned to Awka, the state capital has always look like a village and cannot compete favourably with other state capitals in the country due to marginalization. If you look at the political arrangements in Nigeria, you will see that Abuja FCT is enjoying the status of a state. That should be applicable to Awka.”

He said emphatically that it is common sense for Ndigbo to be associated with political party in power at the center.

“Ndigbo in general and Anambra State in particular cannot afford to be playing clannish politics at this point in time. We have produced many nationalists like Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Michael Okpara and others from the onset, it is common sense to go back to the main stream,” argued Nwaokafor, who was former President General of Awka Development Union.