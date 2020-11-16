Anambra, Imo students top in Unity Schools’ common entrance exam – Minister

By Felix Khanoba

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, says a candidate from Anambra State, Umeonyiagu Chinua Crucifixio, scored 199 out of 200 to record the best performance in this year’s National Common Entrance Examination into Federal Government Colleges (Unity Schools) in the country.

Crucifixio, who is seeking admission into Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC), Akwa, was closely followed in the top performance chart by Onwuamanam Udochukwu from Imo State, with a total score of 198 and Salaam Mariam Aderemilekun, from Ogun State with 197 marks.

Udochukwu applied to study in Federal Government College (FGC), Enugu, while Aderemilekun’s choice is Queens College, Lagos.

The minister made this known on Monday in Abuja while announcing the results of the National Examinations Council (NECO) conducted common entrance exam.

He said a total of 70,580 candidates sat for the examination, out of which 24,416 candidates passed, scoring a minimum of 66 even as the least score in the exam was 2.

“As it has been the tradition for decades, the admission criteria include 60 percent strictly on merit, 30 percent based on states’ representation in the unity colleges and the remaining 10 percent to cover other sundry considerations such as special needs candidates, gender, local community and biological children of teachers, PTA, SBMC and old students organisations etc.

“Consequently, in this year’s admission, the 60 percent merit based admission will come first, follow by the 30 percent equality of states and 10percent discretion.

“I have therefore directed that within 72 hours of receipt of the results, principals are to complete both the merit based and of equality of states’ admissions,” the minister said.

He commended NECO’s Registrar, Prof. Godswill Obioma, for the speed and leadership displayed in the conduct of the exam despite the setbacks occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the NECO boss said the common entrance exam was conducted smoothly across the country but added that 16,714 candidates missed the exercise as a result of disturbances associated with ENDSARS protests.

The AUTHORITY reports that the entrance examination took place on 17 October and over 92,000 candidates registered for the exam. Nigeria currently boasts of 110 Unity Schools with a carrying capacity of 26,625 students.