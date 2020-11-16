ANCOPSS asks members to sustain quality in schools

By Daniel Tyokua

The FCT chapter of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) has called on the members to continue to improve on the teaching and learning in their respective schools.

Alhaji Abdulkarim Abdulrahaman, president of the ANCOPSS, stated this during the 153rd Congress of the body held in Abuja.

He urged them to do more in supporting quality teaching, describing it as a key to produce impactful learning outcomes for Students and achieve it’s set objectives.

The president explained that teaching and learning are inherently interwined and requires holistic approach to any development initiative.

He further said the teaching profession would foster quality teaching through inter dependent levels of all for collaborative learning with common goals which is beneficiary to the learning environment.

Abdulrahaman reminded the Principals of their strategic roles to position the schools through good administrative process of transparency and accountability, advising them to ensure only approved charges are collected while guiding against any practise that is capable of tarnishing their image especially in the era of admissions to different classes .

He stressed on appropriate school discipline for both staff and students, adding that they need to be vigilant and checkmate students tendency for vices such as drug abuse,cultism, rape,dressing patterns, and their unruly conducts.

The ANCOPSS President while outlining the achievements of the executives led by him since inaugurated three years ago said, the North Central zone which FCT belong to has high reputation with outstanding achievements of drawing a

roadmap which is been implemented.

He mentioned others to include appointment of zonal coordinators , non- indebtedness both at National and Zonal levels, introduction of ANCOPSS Saving Scheme, setting up of committees to handle various issues, soliciting for support through visits to Board and Departments under the Education Secretariat,purchase of ANCOPSS official vehicle and refurbishing of the vehicle donated by NUT to FCT ANCOPSS.