Gunmen abduct lecturer, 2 children at Zaria polytechnic

Gunmen on Saturday night kidnapped three persons and shot one other after they invaded official staff quarters of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna.

A staff of Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, who refused to disclose his name, told DAILY POST correspondent on Sunday morning that the suspected gunmen came around 9.00pm and started shooting sporadically.

“Many of us ran in different directions, we came to understand this early morning that three of our members were kidnapped, while one was shot,” he said

Also, confirming the incident, the Rector of the school, Engineer Kabir Abdullahi explained that the bandits gained entrance into the school around 9pm on Saturday.

His words: “I was in Kaduna when the Chief Security Officer of the college called and informed me about the attack.

“It is true that suspected armed bandits have kidnapped one of my staff, Engineer Bello Atiku who is the Head of Department, Computer Engineering of the school.

“He was kidnapped along with two children to an unknown destination,” he said.

The rector further confirmed that, one of the staff, Sunusi Hassan, was shot in the hand as he narrowly escaped being kidnapped by the gumen.

He added that he has been rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Also confirming the incident, the state Police spokesman, ASP Muhammed Jalige, said the police were on top of the situation.