Man O’War boss flays FG over neglect

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

A patriotic Nigerian and a leader of Man O’War in Rivers State, Kriss Natty Rissi, has faulted the Federal government for neglecting the vital roles play by Man O’War officials, particularly for being a trained organization like other security agencies in the country.

Rissi, who stated this yesterday in a chat with journalists in Port Harcourt said, “it is unfortunate that since 1951 the Man O’War came into existence in the country, the successive governments have turned a blind eye on the significant role being played daily by the officials.

“The government at all levels have neglected neglected and excluded Man O’War. They have failed to assign Man O’War any constitutional and professional role or function. It is only the Man O’War that have been clamoring and begging for professional recognition from the federal government.”

He expressed displeasure that at this moment community policing has not been fully implemented across the country, saying that politising security matters has serious consequences.

Speaking on Man O’War relationship with the Rivers State government, he said “Governor Nyesom Woke has not given Man O’War any support. We are therefore appealing to the Rivers State Government to come to our aid.”

He explained that while police is concerned with arrest and prosecution, the Man O’War is about training sister security agencies, pleading that the federal government should not just treat the group as volunteer force but as full-fledged professional force.

However, the security expect regretted that the Rivers State owned Neighborhood Watch had not become functional while the operation AMOTEKUN of the South-West region is functional.