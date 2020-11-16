34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops Kill one, arrest two kidnappers, bandits in…

Ogoni cleanup: Cordaid urges HYPREP to be more…

Cow disease hit Enugu Yellow Fever ravaged communities

And in Lekki, the Truth Died

P+Measurement Services marks 5yrs of effective operation with…

Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for…

Okpe Union extends tenure of Akpotor-led Exco, adopts…

Youths must be included in government for a…

Emir Bayero attributes NCC’s success to quality leadership

I will apply integrated development in Anambra state…

News

Man O’War boss flays FG over neglect

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

A patriotic Nigerian and a leader of Man O’War in Rivers State, Kriss Natty Rissi, has faulted the Federal government for neglecting the vital roles play by Man O’War officials, particularly for being a trained organization like other security agencies in the country.

Rissi, who stated this yesterday in a chat with journalists in Port Harcourt said, “it is unfortunate that since 1951 the Man O’War came into existence in the country, the successive governments have turned a blind eye on the significant role being played daily by the officials.

“The government at all levels have neglected neglected and excluded Man O’War. They have failed to assign Man O’War any constitutional and professional role or function. It is only the Man O’War that have been clamoring and begging for professional recognition from the federal government.”

He expressed displeasure that at this moment community policing has not been fully implemented across the country, saying that politising security matters has serious consequences.
Speaking on Man O’War relationship with the Rivers State government, he said “Governor Nyesom Woke has not given Man O’War any support. We are therefore appealing to the Rivers State Government to come to our aid.”

He explained that while police is concerned with arrest and prosecution, the Man O’War is about training sister security agencies, pleading that the federal government should not just treat the group as volunteer force but as full-fledged professional force.
However, the security expect regretted that the Rivers State owned Neighborhood Watch had not become functional while the operation AMOTEKUN of the South-West region is functional.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Sexual harassment bill targets Nigerian lecturers – ASUU

Editor

Ngige intervenes, stops picketing of General Electric

Editor

22.443km Neke-Mbu-Ogbodu Aba-Obollo Etiti inter-community road almost completed

Editor

Cold: Pope cancels planned 6-day retreat

Editor

New CAC Registrar General hits the ground running

Editor

*Buratai wins award as most outstanding Chief of Army Staff*

Editor

Community policing : NAYES vow to support conventional securities in crime fighting

Editor

YPP mourns Alhaja Kudirat Oduwole, Ibebugwu’s died

Editor

Police parade 30 inter-state robbers, kidnap suspects in Lokoja

Editor

CILT backs Lagos on ban on motorcycles, tricycles

Editor

Youths canvass better deal for Nigerians

Editor

Reps move to disengage electoral officers from partisan politics within five years of retirement

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More