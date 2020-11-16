Nigeria set to continue pillar demarcations between Niger Republic – Adaji

*Urges boundary community dwellers to live in peace

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The National Boundary Commission alongside with its Niger Republic counterpart is set to continue pillar demarcations between both countries.

A press release from the Commission said NBC and their Niger counterpart have conducted a joint sensitization campaign in border communities along Nigeria/Niger international borders in ahead of the commencement of pillar demarcation of the international boundary between both countries.

NBC Head Information, Mrs Efe Ovuakporie who signed the press release said a six day sensitization campaign which commenced on the 10th to 15th November, 2020 was carried out in Ilela, Kadadi and Kongolam in Sokoto and Kastina states of Nigeria and the corresponding towns of Birnin Konni, Dan Tudun Mozage and Mai Mujiya of Niger Republic.

“The exercise which is a collaborative effort between the governments of the two countries and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) is aimed at creating awareness of the impending field work in the border communities.

“The support of the GIZ is part of a larger initiative by the German organization to provide services in the field of international development and cooperation through the African Union Border Program (AUBP).

“Speaking during the campaign, the Director-General of the National Boundary Commission, Surv. Adamu Adaji noted that the idea behind the demarcation was not to cause division as sometimes erroneously perceived in some quarters but rather it is for government to be able to determine the actual space which it has sovereignty and thus fast tract development process in the border communities.

“Adaji stated that it was very crucial to protect the lives of the field workers and support them throughout the duration of the demarcation exercise explaining that government’s developmental efforts may not be fully realized if the conducive work environment is not in place.

“He therefore urged the local populace to take personal responsibility and resist the temptation to destroy and vandalize government properties maintaining that it was for their own benefits.

“Adaji commended the various community leaders and other critical stakeholders in their roles of fostering peace and unity amongst the various communities thereby contributing to deepening democracy despite living in different countries.

“He urged the people to continue to live in peace adding that the demarcation will not in anyway impede on the existing interpersonal and bilateral relationship between both countries.

“On his part Permanent Secretary of Niger Republic Boundary Agency, Adaojou Hussiiui that it was imperative for the team to take the campaign from community to community to ensure that the people are fully sensitized of the benefits accruing from the impending boundary demarcation exercise particularly to the communities and the nation in general.

“The significance of the event was noted in the large turnouts of stakeholders in the various communities.

“They include the federal delegations made up of staff of the National Boundary Commission and the staff of the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation and the corresponding Agencies of the Niger Republic, States and Local Government Surveyors, Local government authorities, District Heads, Villages Heads, Youths amongst others.”