Ugwuanyi commends NYSC on healthcare in Enugu State

From Maurice Okafor

The Enugu State government has commended the role of corps members in health care development in the state.

The governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwanyi represented by Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mr. Uwakwe Azikiwe, made the commendation at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2020 Batch B stream 1 A at the NYSC, Permanent orientation camp Awgu.

Chief Ugwuanyi said the nation depends on corps members at this critical stage of global pandemic for health of enlightenment and outreach to rural communities.

Describing the the scheme as a viable tool for the implementation of critical national developmental programme, the governor advised corps members to shun all practices that would tarnish the image of the scheme and the nation.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment in the protection and welfare of corps members deployed to the Enugu for national service.

In a remark, the Enugu state Coordinator, Mr. Sam Ujogu appreciated the governor for the constructing a perimeter fence round the camp and ensuring that the mandate of the scheme in fulfilled in the state.

Mr. Ujogu appealed to the governor to meet their demand of a utility vehicle for easy administration

He applauded the corps members for good conduct and urged them to maintain the discipline, noting that any form of misconduct would not be tolerated by the scheme.

In a statement, the Chairman NYSC, Governing Board and Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Manfred Nzekwe encouraged Corp members to continue observing the Covid19 safety protocols and utilize the opportunity provided by NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entatpreneurship Development Programme.

Present at the event was the Director South East Area Office, Alhaji Ahmed Waka Ikaka and other distinguished personalities.