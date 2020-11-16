34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops Kill one, arrest two kidnappers, bandits in…

Ogoni cleanup: Cordaid urges HYPREP to be more…

Cow disease hit Enugu Yellow Fever ravaged communities

And in Lekki, the Truth Died

P+Measurement Services marks 5yrs of effective operation with…

Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for…

Okpe Union extends tenure of Akpotor-led Exco, adopts…

Youths must be included in government for a…

Emir Bayero attributes NCC’s success to quality leadership

I will apply integrated development in Anambra state…

News

Ugwuanyi commends NYSC on healthcare in Enugu State

From Maurice Okafor

The Enugu State government has commended the role of corps members in health care development in the state.

The governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwanyi represented by Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mr. Uwakwe Azikiwe, made the commendation at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2020 Batch B stream 1 A at the NYSC, Permanent orientation camp Awgu.

Chief Ugwuanyi said the nation depends on corps members at this critical stage of global pandemic for health of enlightenment and outreach to rural communities.

Describing the the scheme as a viable tool for the implementation of critical national developmental programme, the governor advised corps members to shun all practices that would tarnish the image of the scheme and the nation.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment in the protection and welfare of corps members deployed to the Enugu for national service.

In a remark, the Enugu state Coordinator, Mr. Sam Ujogu appreciated the governor for the constructing a perimeter fence round the camp and ensuring that the mandate of the scheme in fulfilled in the state.

Mr. Ujogu appealed to the governor to meet their demand of a utility vehicle for easy administration

He applauded the corps members for good conduct and urged them to maintain the discipline, noting that any form of misconduct would not be tolerated by the scheme.

In a statement, the Chairman NYSC, Governing Board and Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Manfred Nzekwe encouraged Corp members to continue observing the Covid19 safety protocols and utilize the opportunity provided by NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entatpreneurship Development Programme.

Present at the event was the Director South East Area Office, Alhaji Ahmed Waka Ikaka and other distinguished personalities.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Varsity don seeks strong legislation against rape

Editor

Implementation guidance for lockdown policy

Editor

COVID-19 Response: EU donates N21 billion to Nigeria

Editor

Tension in Bayelsa as state task force allegedly kills keke operator

Editor

I will move into full-scale farming after my term as governor- Lalong

Editor

Lawan lauds Nigerian Journalists on World Press Freedom Day

Editor

Flood renders many Zamfara residents homeless

Editor

Niger Delta Leaders Call for the Arrest of Diezani’s Cousin

Editor

Plateau: High Court reinstates suspended Council boss

Editor

Corruption: NDDC stinks, take it back to presidency, Frank tells Buhari

Editor

Supreme Court under pressure not to reverse Imo Judgement – PDP

Editor

Alleged N2.2b Land Racketeering: Kano Govt. Challenges Deposed Emir Sanusi Bid To Stop Probe

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More