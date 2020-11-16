Why We Moved Against APC Caretaker Committee – Comrade Ogenyi

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

A member of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Comrade Okpoku Ogenyi, has given reason why he and some others moved against the Party’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee recently.

He and some others had raised alarm that the Governor Mala Buni of Yobe State led Committee was planning to elongate their tenure.

Speaking to select journalists in Abuja, Ogenyi said their interest is for the good of the APC.

He said they were concerned on the legacies to be left behind by President Muhamadu Buhari in 2023.

He said there was nothing personal in what they did.

Ogenyi, who was a member of the Hon. Nasiru Ali Ahmed Contact and Mobilization Committee constituted by the first lady, Aisha Buhari for the President’s re-election in 2019, said Nigerians will be in problem if the wrong person takes over from the President

Recall that Ogenyi in 2018 leading a of Coalition of 300 Civil Society Organizations (CCSOs) endorsed the counter-insurgency battles of President Buhari and subsequently declared that he deserved accolade and re-election.

He said “the President has performed very well, reason we supported his re-election.

According to him, “the best legacy Buhari will leave is to have a capable person take over from him in 2023.

He said “The country is in problem if a capable person doesn’t take over from the President in 2023. Our fight is not personal, but for the good of our party and the country at large.

“The present administration has laid down legacies that must be sustained, such as the anti-graft war, war against insurgency etc.

“Infrastructural development is been given adequate attention, the second Niger bridge is ongoing, the Loko-Oweto Bridge will link Nasarawa and Benue States. With that bridge in place, travelers from S-East to the North will have their journey time reduced by 4 hours as a result of the completed 2.2Km Loko-Oweto bridge connecting the regions. The Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria road, railway lines are being given attention. Very soon Ibadan to Lagos rail will start serving Nigerians.

“So you see why some of us continue to solicit for support for this administration.

“Let us be patient, very soon we will smile.

Ogenyi, a Governorship aspirant on the banner of APC in 2019 is hopeful that the party will come out of the present challenges and be reckoned with.