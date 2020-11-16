Zik’s wife laments neglect by South-East governments

From Chijioke Attah, Nsukka

As the nation remembers the birth of its first President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, his spouse has lamented the neglect of the family he left behind by successive governors in the South-East.

More disturbing to her has been the total neglect by the government of Anambra State, the home state of the late sage.

Speaking to The AUTHORITY, Prof. Uche Azikiwe said it was wrong for successive governments in Anambra State to pretend not to know that the Late Owelle of Onitsha left a family behind.

According to her, the arguement that Zik’s family was not resident in Anambra state was not strong enough for the neglect.

“They should remember Nnamdi Azikiwe, not Uche Azikiwe. He was a former President, a former Premier of Eastern region and a distinguished son of Anambra State, Nigeria and Africa.”

She pointed out that it was regrettable that immediately the personality they know is no longer there, politicians and governments tend to forget.

In her opinion, “I think it is just natural for people to remember what to do to honour someone who has done something for them”.

Prof. Azikiwe equally expressed displeasure with some past University of Nigeria administrators that had not remembered that the founder’s family were still in Nsukka.

According to her, “since my husband departed, no Vice-Chancellor has ever given me a slot for admission or employment except Prof. Ozumba the immediate-past VC of the University.

She expressed the hope that the current VC, Prof. Charles Igwe will follow in the footsteps of his predecessor in according Zik’s family the deserved recognition.

Uche singled out governors Chimaroke Nnamani and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for their support to the family of late Zik of Africa.

She said that Chimaroke as governor paid for her flight tickets twice while going for vacation, while governor Ugwuanyi pays her utility bills monthly and equally employed her son, even though he is not from Enugu state.

Prof. Azikiwe called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency, rehabilitate the road that passed through the house of the late Zik at Onuiyi haven, which is threatened by erosion and made impassable in the last couple of years.