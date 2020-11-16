34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops Kill one, arrest two kidnappers, bandits in…

Ogoni cleanup: Cordaid urges HYPREP to be more…

Cow disease hit Enugu Yellow Fever ravaged communities

And in Lekki, the Truth Died

P+Measurement Services marks 5yrs of effective operation with…

Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for…

Okpe Union extends tenure of Akpotor-led Exco, adopts…

Youths must be included in government for a…

Emir Bayero attributes NCC’s success to quality leadership

I will apply integrated development in Anambra state…

Cover

Zik’s wife laments neglect by South-East governments

From Chijioke Attah, Nsukka

As the nation remembers the birth of its first President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, his spouse has lamented the neglect of the family he left behind by successive governors in the South-East.

More disturbing to her has been the total neglect by the government of Anambra State, the home state of the late sage.

Speaking to The AUTHORITY, Prof. Uche Azikiwe said it was wrong for successive governments in Anambra State to pretend not to know that the Late Owelle of Onitsha left a family behind.

According to her, the arguement that Zik’s family was not resident in Anambra state was not strong enough for the neglect.

“They should remember Nnamdi Azikiwe, not Uche Azikiwe. He was a former President, a former Premier of Eastern region and a distinguished son of Anambra State, Nigeria and Africa.”

She pointed out that it was regrettable that immediately the personality they know is no longer there, politicians and governments tend to forget.

In her opinion, “I think it is just natural for people to remember what to do to honour someone who has done something for them”.

Prof. Azikiwe equally expressed displeasure with some past University of Nigeria administrators that had not remembered that the founder’s family were still in Nsukka.

According to her, “since my husband departed, no Vice-Chancellor has ever given me a slot for admission or employment except Prof. Ozumba the immediate-past VC of the University.

She expressed the hope that the current VC, Prof. Charles Igwe will follow in the footsteps of his predecessor in according Zik’s family the deserved recognition.

Uche singled out governors Chimaroke Nnamani and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for their support to the family of late Zik of Africa.

She said that Chimaroke as governor paid for her flight tickets twice while going for vacation, while governor Ugwuanyi pays her utility bills monthly and equally employed her son, even though he is not from Enugu state.

Prof. Azikiwe called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency, rehabilitate the road that passed through the house of the late Zik at Onuiyi haven, which is threatened by erosion and made impassable in the last couple of years.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Demolished Kaduna APC secretariat: Go to court, Uba Sani tells Sen Hunkuyi

Editor

Why NARD suspended indefinite strike

Editor

Buhari condemns Boko Haram’s latest attacks in Borno as ‘premordial’

Editor

Tambuwal replaces Dickson as chair of PDP Governors’ Forum

Editor

Wea��ll never confirm Magu – Senate

Editor

APC Crisis: Buhari backs Giadom

Editor

Insecurity: OYC backs Abaribe’s call for Buhari’s resignation

Editor

The president did not pick my calls – Lagos Gov

Editor

INFECTIOUS DISEASES BILL 2020: Igbo group kicks against its passage

Editor

Rivers' Political Crisis: Amaechi's comments angers security chiefs

Editor

(For the Record) President Buharia��s 2018 Easter message

Editor

Coronavirus: Beijing rejects service from Nigerian lawyer on $200bn COVID-19 pre-action notice

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More