Cow disease hit Enugu Yellow Fever ravaged communities

From Chijioke Attah, Nsukka

Barely two weeks after some strange deaths that was diagnosed as yellow fever hit parts of Igboeze-North Local Government Area, strange cow disease has hit the area.

Already an unquantified number of cows habe died ostensibly by a yet-to-be-identified scourge.

In a statement signed by the media aide to the Local Government Chairman, William Ejike Nwodo, the local government advised residents and natives to abstain from cow meat until the cause of the strange deaths were identified and put in check.

According to him, there are strange and mysterious death of cows in the LGA.

He advised people to desist from buying and eating of beef as that was the only way to stay safe.

It will be recalled that the local government lost over 60 people to yellow fever before the cause of death could be identified.

The state government through the its ministry of health had to mobilize men and materials for the immunization and fumigation of the affected communities in the area.

The cow disease that broke out over the weekend has added another dimension to an tense situation in the council area.

But in an interview with the local government chairman, Ejike Itodo, he said the cow disease was not in his local government area.

According to him, the cows came in with the disease from the North.

He said when the cows came in they were slumping on the road and dying.

The council boss said it would be wrong to say the disease was in his local government.

Meanwhile the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is visiting the local government for the foundation laying ceremony of the ultra Modern Ogrute general hospital.