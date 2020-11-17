Kano Partners Federal Housing Authority On Mass Housing Project

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has indicated interest in partnering with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for a mass housing project in the state.

He said the move is to help solve accommodation problem being faced by the people in the state.

Ganduje disclosed this while receiving the Managing Director of the agency and Chief Executive Officer, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, who was in Kano to receive documents related to the land given to FHA by the state government for the project.

The MD/CEO of the agency was represented by Hon Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa, Executive Director Business Development in charge of Commercial, Corporate and Social Housing of the agency.

Kofa acknowledged that, “We received this vast land and the documents, alongside all the Terms. We extend our appreciation to His Excellency, the Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the entire people of Kano state for finding the project laudable to give this very large land to the Federal Housing Authority for the purpose of mass housing project.”

“We are assuring His Excellency that we are going to start the implementation of this signature project very soon. This, we are assuring the government and people of Kano state,” he promised.

In his brief remarks, governor Ganduje expressed his satisfaction over the partnership. Adding that “We are very happy for finding a befitting land for this project of mass housing by the Federal Housing Authority.”

While describing the move as a great achievement for the state, he encouraged that, “All the remaining documents will also be provided very soon. And we hope the work will start very soon.”

Observing that, the project has multiplier effect, “apart from people will have houses, employment will also be provided. Many of our youth will benefit from this. Our socio-economic sector will be improved immensely,” he added.