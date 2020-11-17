24 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Chinese cities lifts civilization construction, ushers in better…

Nigeria’s livestock sub-sector: Challenges and way forward

Kano govt. awards N1. 24 billion road contract

Lekki Shooting: Apologize For Your Inappropriate Comment Rep.…

PH, Enugu kano Airports may resume intl’flights before…

Minister pushes for new research grants, backs TETFund’s…

China makes strides in IP protection, application

Pudong builds itself into core bearer of Shanghai…

Signing of RECP landmark achievement of East Asian…

U.S. practices threaten global health security

News

Kano Partners Federal Housing Authority On Mass Housing Project

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has indicated interest in partnering with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for a mass housing project in the state.

He said the move is to help solve accommodation problem being faced by the people in the state.

Ganduje disclosed this while receiving the Managing Director of the agency and Chief Executive Officer, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, who was in Kano to receive documents related to the land given to FHA by the state government for the project.

The MD/CEO of the agency was represented by Hon Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa, Executive Director Business Development in charge of Commercial, Corporate and Social Housing of the agency.

Kofa acknowledged that, “We received this vast land and the documents, alongside all the Terms. We extend our appreciation to His Excellency, the Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the entire people of Kano state for finding the project laudable to give this very large land to the Federal Housing Authority for the purpose of mass housing project.”

“We are assuring His Excellency that we are going to start the implementation of this signature project very soon. This, we are assuring the government and people of Kano state,” he promised.

In his brief remarks, governor Ganduje expressed his satisfaction over the partnership. Adding that “We are very happy for finding a befitting land for this project of mass housing by the Federal Housing Authority.”

While describing the move as a great achievement for the state, he encouraged that, “All the remaining documents will also be provided very soon. And we hope the work will start very soon.”

Observing that, the project has multiplier effect, “apart from people will have houses, employment will also be provided. Many of our youth will benefit from this. Our socio-economic sector will be improved immensely,” he added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Boko Haram is evil, should not stand with good, says Ribadu

Editor

Apugo urges collaboration with APC to liberate Abia from PDP misrule

Editor

Breaking: Kaduna imposes dusk to dawn curfew over COVID-19

Editor

Tension in Isuikwuato over abduction of travelers by suspected Fulani gunmen

Editor

#EndSARS: Don’t allow the demonic agents use you for destabilization, NIPROF warns

Editor

Kogi governor constitutes a -14 member Committee on N30,000 minimum wage implementation

Editor

COVID-19: NCC’s 112 National Emergency Number offers succour to Nigerians

Editor

FG seeks compulsory use of face masks, sanitizers in markets

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Army To Launch Crocodile Smile V1 Exercise Nation Wide

Editor

Enugu Airport fence demolition an act of sabotage -Reps member

Editor

Barite: Adegbite harps on Industrial Minerals Road to address import-dependency, job losses others

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More