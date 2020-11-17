Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for Bayelsa, says 13% grossly inadequate

By Cyriacus Nnaji

It was a harvest of miracles, testimonies, deliverances at this year’s crusade of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries titled ‘And the Enemies Submitted.

The crusade which held at the International headquarters of the church at Ijesha, Lagos recently saw the cripples walk; the blind see and the deaf and dump hear. Indeed many were released miraculously from prisons as a result of prayers released by the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Of particular interest was the testimony of the Bayelsa State Governor, His Excellency, Douye Diri, who testified how God of the Chosen gave him victory at the Supreme Court after receiving prayers from the man of God at Mgbidi, Imo State. He said Pastor Muoka prayed for him and told him that God is with him and that was how he was declared governor of Bayelsa.

However, the governor spoke to Journalists on matters relating to his state, maintaining that if half of the revenue derived from Bayelsa soil is used in Bayelsa, his administration would transform the face of the state.

He said that Bayelsa is a state blessed with so much and abundant natural resources, but receives less as derivation.

“Bayelsa is a state blessed with so much of natural resources, but receives, as you are aware, our resources are not used in Bayelsa, our resources are resources that are taken to Abuja to share in the name of Federal allocation and out of 100% of Bayelsa’s resources 13% comes back in the name of derivation, and that is grossly inadequate to develop the state, so if you ask me the challenges we have, it is basically that of resources.

Diri maintained that if Bayelsa resources are ploughed back into Bayelsa, the story will be different “If Bayelsa’s revenue is ploughed back to Bayelsa, this regime will change Bayelsa.”

On the case which his opponents instituted against him in the Supreme Court challenging his election, he said that he has handed the case over to God saying “My case is coming up very soon and I have handed it over to my God, I am expecting that it will go the way others have gone, I am expecting that it will again have another bashing against them from the Supreme Court.”

On what his priority is in Bayelsa, he said it is to work for his people “It is just for me to work for the state, God has just put me there divinely and that is the difference between me and any other governor. I am divinely put there and if I do anything other than serving the people, the bible says when the righteous is on the throne the people rejoice so my objective, my goal, is for the people to rejoice..

The governor who knelt before the congregation testified how God worked in his life to become governor of Bayelsa through the prayer offered for him at Mgbidi, Imo State by the General Overseer of the Lord Chosen, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Giri disclosed that while his opponents in the Governorship election trusted in their chariots, he trusted in God almighty and his ordain men who are his representatives on earth, like Pastor Muoka.

The Pastor of the Lords Chosen asked the congregation to pray for Diri and afterwards assured him that his case is settled.