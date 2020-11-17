34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops Kill one, arrest two kidnappers, bandits in…

Ogoni cleanup: Cordaid urges HYPREP to be more…

Cow disease hit Enugu Yellow Fever ravaged communities

And in Lekki, the Truth Died

P+Measurement Services marks 5yrs of effective operation with…

Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for…

Okpe Union extends tenure of Akpotor-led Exco, adopts…

Youths must be included in government for a…

Emir Bayero attributes NCC’s success to quality leadership

I will apply integrated development in Anambra state…

Features

Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for Bayelsa, says 13% grossly inadequate

By Cyriacus Nnaji

It was a harvest of miracles, testimonies, deliverances at this year’s crusade of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries titled ‘And the Enemies Submitted.

The crusade which held at the International headquarters of the church at Ijesha, Lagos recently saw the cripples walk; the blind see and the deaf and dump hear. Indeed many were released miraculously from prisons as a result of prayers released by the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Of particular interest was the testimony of the Bayelsa State Governor, His Excellency, Douye Diri, who testified how God of the Chosen gave him victory at the Supreme Court after receiving prayers from the man of God at Mgbidi, Imo State. He said Pastor Muoka prayed for him and told him that God is with him and that was how he was declared governor of Bayelsa.

However, the governor spoke to Journalists on matters relating to his state, maintaining that if half of the revenue derived from Bayelsa soil is used in Bayelsa, his administration would transform the face of the state.

He said that Bayelsa is a state blessed with so much and abundant natural resources, but receives less as derivation.

“Bayelsa is a state blessed with so much of natural resources, but receives, as you are aware, our resources are not used in Bayelsa, our resources are resources that are taken to Abuja to share in the name of Federal allocation and out of 100% of Bayelsa’s resources 13% comes back in the name of derivation, and that is grossly inadequate to develop the state, so if you ask me the challenges we have, it is basically that of resources.

Diri maintained that if Bayelsa resources are ploughed back into Bayelsa, the story will be different “If Bayelsa’s revenue is ploughed back to Bayelsa, this regime will change Bayelsa.”

On the case which his opponents instituted against him in the Supreme Court challenging his election, he said that he has handed the case over to God saying “My case is coming up very soon and I have handed it over to my God, I am expecting that it will go the way others have gone, I am expecting that it will again have another bashing against them from the Supreme Court.”

On what his priority is in Bayelsa, he said it is to work for his people “It is just for me to work for the state, God has just put me there divinely and that is the difference between me and any other governor. I am divinely put there and if I do anything other than serving the people, the bible says when the righteous is on the throne the people rejoice so my objective, my goal, is for the people to rejoice..

The governor who knelt before the congregation testified how God worked in his life to become governor of Bayelsa through the prayer offered for him at Mgbidi, Imo State by the General Overseer of the Lord Chosen, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Giri disclosed that while his opponents in the Governorship election trusted in their chariots, he trusted in God almighty and his ordain men who are his representatives on earth, like Pastor Muoka.

The Pastor of the Lords Chosen asked the congregation to pray for Diri and afterwards assured him that his case is settled.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

If you give me N100m it won’t last a week because I’m a builder, I invest, says Bishop Samson

Editor

COVID-19: Peter Obi, Ozigbo, Oduah, Obaze, other PDP members donate N125M to Anambra for palliatives

Editor

Dangote Cement promo: 15 people now millionaires in Ogun, Kwara

Editor

Why FCT College of Education is different from others- Provost

Editor

Covid-19: Senator Ubah partners Lagos Government on palliatives for Ndigbo

Editor

Ide Ernest Eze wins ICFN Lagos Chairmanship Position, makes welfare top priority

Editor

Williams lists Stigma, others as challenges militating against sexual reproductive health in Nigeria

Editor

Port Harcourt and the menace of black soot

Editor

Eighteenth update on Covid-19: Sanwo-Olu grants full resumption consent to Churches,Mosques

Editor

Makinde announces discharge of 9 coronavirus patients

Editor

WAFAI sets to hold mass wedding again

William Orji [Author]

Hymnodia Season 2: Six Hymntestants on probation as contest intensifies

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More