Features

P+Measurement Services marks 5yrs of effective operation with unique offerings

By Cyriacus Nnaji

P+ Measurement Services, Nigeria’s foremost Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, marks its fifth-year of successful operation in Nigeria with qualitative offerings that surpass clients’ expectation.

The leading agency with expertise in Media Monitoring, PR Measurement and Audit, CEO Media Performance and Advisory, has offered services to over 45 brands and 15 Public Relations agencies in its five years of operation in the country.

As the only AMEC Member in Nigeria, P+ has strong partnerships with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Reel forge Media Monitoring; the biggest media monitoring agency in the East African region covering more than five countries.

Speaking on its business portfolio, the Chief Insights Officer, Philip Odiakose, said every client media data has a story to tell and it depends on how strategic you are in flogging the data to yield meaningful results.

He avowed that P+ services with state-of-the-art technology and highly skilled media analysts has greatly enhanced clients’ businesses to immeasurable heights, exceeding their expectations, thus making P+ unique in the industry it operates.

“Our Measurement and Evaluation report is in-depth, robust and flexible to accommodate valid metrics that brands desire to see reflected in their reports, and it is also based on the AMEC Standard in accordance with the Barcelona Principle 3.0. We deploy the P+MCA(media content analysis) methodology for media evaluation and analysis based on qualitative and quantitative metrics in analysing media exposure,” Odiakose affirmed.

On the agency’s portfolio, the Chief Operating Officer, Olufunke Mohammed, points out that P+ understands the value of valid PR metrics to its clients’ media performance audit report.

Since inception, the agency has been able to provide media monitoring, measurement, evaluation and performance audit services for brands, agencies and government bodies that operates in various industries and organisations ranging from Banking, Telecom, Insurance, Airlines, Tourism, Government, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Pensions, Health Management Organisations (HMOs), Tobacco and Lifestyle.

Attesting to P+ capabilities and unique offerings, the Regional Executive Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Standard Bank Group, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, said they are strategic in their input, futuristic in their outlook, and that the agency is an amazing partner on managing upheavals in the media management value chain. “I would recommend them easily,” she said.

Also, the Principal Lead/ Chief Executive Officer, BudgIT Foundation, Gabriel Okeowo, put forward that P+ has been of great support to the Foundation, as it serves as a media crawler and auditor for its PR activities.

He further stated that P+ is relevant for impact tracking and more importantly for quickly identifying negative vibes around the work of BudgIT, thus giving the Foundation the opportunity of responding swiftly to issues. He therefore recommends the agency to other organisations for optimum efficiency.

