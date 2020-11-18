Dec. 5 bye – election: APC must retain Senate majority seats, Buni charges Campaign Council

… As party denies order stopping membership registration

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has charged the party’s campaign Council for Cross River North Senatorial district bye election to ensure that the APC wins the election to retain it majority seat at the Senate

Buni, said while inaugurating the Senator Kashmir Sherman led campaign Council that winning the December 5 will help depending the party’s inroads in Cross River State ahead of the 2023 elections

The caretaker committee chairman, who was represented by the Committee’s Secretary, John Akpan Udeudeghe noted that the inauguration became very pertinent because of the importance the party attached to the election, adding that the party carefully selected experienced members who knows and can deliver the task

“It is not often that this Party sets up a National Campaign Council for a Senatorial election. This shows the importance the Party attaches to this election.

“We already have the Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency in our bag; where our brother, Hon. Alex Egbona, Ph.D., is serving his people very well. So this election is ours for the taking.

“The importance of having an overwhelming majority in the Senate for our party cannot be over emphasized. This will deepen our in-road as a party into Cross River State.

“Let me use this opportunity to advise our leaders to leave the 2023 Governorship permutations aside, and throw everything into this election.

“The victory can only help the 2023 Project for whoever God chooses, as power, after-all, power belongs to God.

“You all are tested hands in this business, so I will not tell you how to do it. All we need is victory, but within the ambit of the law ”

Meanwhile the APC has denied receipt of any court order restraining it from conducting it’s National membership registration exercise

The party in a statement issued by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said” In respect of the suit: KALU KALU AGU V. APC & ORS, FHC/ABJ/CS/736/2020, a Legal Officer was sent to Court on the 17th of November, 2020 to investigate the purported Court Order restraining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from conducting membership registration.

“Upon our findings, we discovered that such Court Order was never granted by the Court, as no application was made to the Court to warrant the granting of such Order.

“The Evidence from the records of proceedings of Monday 16th November, 2020 shows that No Order Restraining the Party from Conducting the Membership Registration was granted in respect of the above suit or any suit relating to the APC.

“The APC make bold to assert that the purported court order was erroneously reported and urge the general public to disregard. We equally call on our teeming party supporters, members and leaders to ignore the fake news and go about with their good work of repositioning the Party.”