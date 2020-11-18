22.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Alleged N450m Scam: Ex- Gov Shinkafi’s statement voluntary-…

FEC approves Finance Bill 2020

Reps assure workable policing system for all citizens

Nigerian Navy pledges continued support for MoD

FG blames Yellow Fever for ‘strange’ deaths in…

Buhari welcomes Umahi to APC

Bogoro Advocates Research Driven Program On Livestock Production

FAAC: FG, States and LGCs share N604.004 billion…

Bayelsa: Loyalists pit Gov. Diri against deputy, as…

*Re: How a bloody night of bullets quashed…

News

EFCC, CBN partner to tackle ATM, POS frauds

By Emma Okereh

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office, have agreed to liaise with the Kaduna Branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to ensure that public funds are safe.

The Head, EFCC Kaduna Zonal office, Sanusi Abdullahi, who made the declaration while on a courtesy visit to the CBN, Kaduna branch, lamented the increasing incidence of loss of money by members of the public to illegal withdrawals by fraudsters through Point Of Sale (POS), and ATMs platforms.

Abdullahi observed that the Commission has in the last few days, witnessed several petitions from the public concerning illegal withdrawals of their hard earned monies by fraudsters, using the POS and ATM, mechanism, adding that the petitioners are requesting the assistance of the Commission, to help them recover their lost funds.

He called for strong collaboration between the Commission and the CBN to monitor new trends on financial policies as it affects financial institutions, according to Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, in a statement.

Responding, the branch Controller, CBN, Kaduna branch, Ahmed .M. Wali, reiterated the need for robust partnership with the EFCC; adding that the collaboration which is longstanding, has yielded positive results.

Wali added that the CBN would continue to formulate policies that would ensure that public funds are kept safe .

He also advised the public not to disclose their ATM or banking details with anyone adding that fraudsters are eager to take advantage of such windows to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Imo closes state assembly complex as lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

Editor

CAS commissions new residential building for married Officers

Editor

FUTA suspends student that hacked Premium Times’ website

Editor

70, 000 rice farmers benefit from Anchor Borrower Programme in Kebbi

Editor

Primate Ayodele reveals what happens to Kalu in 2023 Presidential election

Editor

ActionAid: Gov Sule,UN ,others, launches SAP Document in Nasarawa

Editor

Covid-19: NRM calls for caution as FG plans to decongest correctional centres

Editor

Deposed Emir Sanusi Lawyers Threaten Legal Action If His Freedom Is Not Guaranteed

Editor

Group Demands Probe Of Yari Over N900Billion Misappropriation Of Zamfara Funds

Editor

Senator Theodore Orji distributing empowerment items to constituents in Umuahia

Editor

Journalist, 10 others ordained at Messianic Faith Assembly Int’l Nnewi

Editor

Abia ready for COVID -19′, says Commissioner

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More