24 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Chinese cities lifts civilization construction, ushers in better…

Nigeria’s livestock sub-sector: Challenges and way forward

Kano govt. awards N1. 24 billion road contract

Lekki Shooting: Apologize For Your Inappropriate Comment Rep.…

PH, Enugu kano Airports may resume intl’flights before…

Minister pushes for new research grants, backs TETFund’s…

China makes strides in IP protection, application

Pudong builds itself into core bearer of Shanghai…

Signing of RECP landmark achievement of East Asian…

U.S. practices threaten global health security

Cover

Kano govt. awards N1. 24 billion road contract

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano 
Kano state government has awarded contract for reconstruction of Ahmadu Bello Way within  Kano metropolis, at the cost of N1. 24 billion.

The contract involves expansion of both lanes of the road, construction of culverts, installation of street lights and pavements, among other things.
According to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, “this project is part of our strategic plan to ease transportation problems in Kano city”, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje stated during the foundation laying ceremony of the road project, on Monday evening.


“This road was named to immortalize the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, so it is important that it must be in good shape, not only to facilitate traffic but also to honour the great man.” 
 

Ganduje said the project is in fulfillment of a promise he made earlier this year,  adding that, “you will recall that some time ago I attended a function at the Saudi Consulate in Kano, whose office complex is along this road, and I made a promise to reconstruct it because of the teeming citizens plying it and because the sprawling neighborhood consists of residential apartments. Today, I am happy this pledge has been fulfilled. “


He said the project was earlier on awarded to a contractor who defaulted, as a result of which the contract was revoked and re-awarded.


Ganduje expressed optimism that with the heavy equipment and personnel mobilized to site by the new contractor, Triacta Nigeria Ltd., the project would not only be committed soon but would also stand the test of time.


In his remarks, the state Commissioner of Works, Alhaji Idris Unguwar Rimi stated that the government has confidence in the ability of the contractor, because the company had executed landmark projects in the state.


“I am particularly pleased that immediately the company received the contract award letter, it mobilized to site without waiting to collect mobilization fees. This is very commendable,” he added. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Shippers’ Council, OPS reject 400% hike in shipping charges

Editor

Independence Celebration: IGP deploys officers nationwide, orders 24 hours surveillance

Editor

EXPOSED: How Obinna Uzoh Photoshopped Ifeanyi Ubah’s NECO certificate to blackmail him, faces jail term

Editor

Nigeria records 14 new Covid-19 cases

Editor

Rescue Dapchi, Chibok girls, NASS tells Buhari

Editor

Buhari leaves for London today

Editor

Prof Nwala resigns from the S/-East Security Committee

Editor

2021 Budget: Judiciary is under the jackboot, says Awomolo

Editor

FG votes N20bn for Ikorodu-Sagamu road repairs

Editor

Senate approves Buhari’s $5.513bn external loan request

Editor

2019 Poll: APC NWC meets Senators

Editor

Lootersa�� List: No saints in APC, PDP – Shehu Sani

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More