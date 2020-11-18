Kano govt. awards N1. 24 billion road contract

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state government has awarded contract for reconstruction of Ahmadu Bello Way within Kano metropolis, at the cost of N1. 24 billion.



The contract involves expansion of both lanes of the road, construction of culverts, installation of street lights and pavements, among other things.

According to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, “this project is part of our strategic plan to ease transportation problems in Kano city”, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje stated during the foundation laying ceremony of the road project, on Monday evening.



“This road was named to immortalize the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, so it is important that it must be in good shape, not only to facilitate traffic but also to honour the great man.”



Ganduje said the project is in fulfillment of a promise he made earlier this year, adding that, “you will recall that some time ago I attended a function at the Saudi Consulate in Kano, whose office complex is along this road, and I made a promise to reconstruct it because of the teeming citizens plying it and because the sprawling neighborhood consists of residential apartments. Today, I am happy this pledge has been fulfilled. “



He said the project was earlier on awarded to a contractor who defaulted, as a result of which the contract was revoked and re-awarded.



Ganduje expressed optimism that with the heavy equipment and personnel mobilized to site by the new contractor, Triacta Nigeria Ltd., the project would not only be committed soon but would also stand the test of time.



In his remarks, the state Commissioner of Works, Alhaji Idris Unguwar Rimi stated that the government has confidence in the ability of the contractor, because the company had executed landmark projects in the state.



“I am particularly pleased that immediately the company received the contract award letter, it mobilized to site without waiting to collect mobilization fees. This is very commendable,” he added.

